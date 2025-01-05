Where to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Jets are set to face the Miami Dolphins in a highly anticipated Week 18 showdown to cap off the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the country can find all the key information here, from kickoff times to streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Miami Dolphins have made an impressive late-season push. However, their playoff hopes now hinge on a crucial final step. While they no longer control their own destiny, a postseason spot is still within reach. To make it, the Dolphins need the Broncos to lose, a realistic scenario given Denver are facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

At the same time, Miami must defeat the New York Jets, who have struggled all season and enter the game with a 4-12 record. This matchup promises to be a dramatic showdown, as the Dolphins fight for a playoff berth while the Jets look to play spoiler and dash Miami’s hopes.

When will the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins match be played?

New York Jets will take on Miami Dolphins in Week 18 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, January 5. The game is set to begin at 4:25 PM (ET).

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets – Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins in the USA

This NFL showdown between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins will be available for live streaming in the U.S. on Fubo, which provides a free trial. Fans can also catch all the action on FOX.