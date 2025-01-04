NFL News: Jets target multiple Super Bowl champion with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady for HC job

The long coaching search is still underway for the New York Jets, who are revamping their structure to compete better in the 2025 NFL season. Among their various meetings is a strong interest in a three-time Super Bowl champion who played for the New England Patriots alongside Tom Brady and was coached by Bill Belichick.

Being part of the Patriots dynasty is an endorsement that enhances the figure of any player who has had the opportunity to have multiple achievements and a successful career. Additionally, being under the direction of a coach like Belichick is a methodical influence that can be replicated in the future.

The Jets are a franchise that has won only one Super Bowl in history, in 1969, 56 years ago. For this reason, the search is focused on a name that can lead New York to fight for big goals like Brady achieved during his time as the star of the Patriots. In this context, a former teammate of the best player of all time is being sounded out to become the coach of the Green & White.

Who is the former Super Bowl champion with the Patriots who could be the new head coach of the Jets?

The multiple Super Bowl champion with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick who was interviewed by the Jets for the head coach position is none other than Mike Vrabel, who is free after finishing his contract as a consultant with the Cleveland Browns, a team he came to after a long tenure as head coach of the Tennessee Titans between 2018 and 2023.

Former player Mike Vrabel speaks during a New England Patriots ceremony

Vrabel was an outstanding player who won three Super Bowls in eight years with the Patriots in 2002, 2004 and 2005. His professional career began with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him in the 1997 NFL Draft. After a successful stint in New England, his career ended with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Vrabel’s career as a head coach

Vrabel began his off-the-field career with his alma mater, the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he served as linebackers coach and defensive line coach from 2011-2013. He then held similar roles with the Houston Texans until 2018, when he began his cycle with the Titans, leading Tennessee to three consecutive postseason berths.

How is the Jets’ head coach search going?

According to the Jets’ official website, Vrabel is the second candidate to be interviewed for the position after the New York franchise completed an interview with former Super Bowl champion and Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

The search is being led by Jets President Woody Johnson, who in addition to hiring a head coach, is also looking to hire a general manager. The process also has The 33rd Team as a collaborators to sort and evaluate candidates, in addition to coordinating interviews.