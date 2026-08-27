What’s the Packers RB depth chart behind Josh Jacobs for 2026 NFL season?

The Green Bay Packers seem to have gotten news regarding Josh Jacobs' status ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season,

The Green Bay Packers got news regarding Josh Jacobs‘ status. The running back has been formally charged with two misdemeanors. The NFL has been monitoring all these developments, but it seems like Jacobs could be available without any suspensions.

While the NFL could still opt to punish him, as the matter is reportedly still under review, it seems like the Packers will have their star running back available from Week 1. This is the depth chart:

Josh Jacobs

MarShawn Lloyd

Chris Brooks

Pierre Strong Jr.

Damien Martinez

Jaden Nixon

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Josh Jacobs is a key player on the Packers offense

Josh Jacobs is as key as a player can be for the Packers. Last season, Jacobs led the team in touches by more than 100 touches. Jacobs also led the team with 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Jordan Love has so many weapons this season:



🧀 RB Josh Jacobs

🧀 RB MarShawn Lloyd

🧀 WR Christian Watson

🧀 WR Jayden Reed

🧀 WR Matthew Golden

🧀 TE Tucker Kraft pic.twitter.com/AezxmjofB9 — SleeperPackers (@SleeperPackers) August 24, 2026

To make it even clearer, he was the only player with over 1,000 yards and the only player with more than six touchdowns. Only time will tell us whether he’s ultimately eligible for Week 1.

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Lloyd is a talented yet unreliable backup for Jacobs

MarShawn Lloyd possesses immense explosive potential, but his chronic unreliability due to injuries has left the Green Bay Packers in a ‘wait-and-see‘ mode behind Jacobs.

Lloyd has missed basically the whole of his first two years due to a staggering string of injuries, including hip, hamstring, ankle, groin, calf, and appendix issues. Hence, if he’s needed, he could be good as long as he avoids any new injuries.