Why isn’t Myles Garrett playing today for LA Rams vs NY Giants on MNF in 2026 NFL Week 2?

The Los Angeles Rams face the New York Giants in a key Week 2 matchup of the 2026 NFL season, but they do so without Myles Garrett.

The Los Angeles Rams face a key NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants, where they desperately need a victory and require their roster to be healthy and available. And while Aaron Donald will likely play today, Myles Garrett won’t do so.

Garrett will not play against the Giants today because he has been placed on injured reserve following knee surgery. The 30-year-old went under the knife after the Rams‘ season opener and was subsequently moved to injured reserve. The transaction means he will miss at least four games, although the team has not established a firm timetable for his return.

Head coach Sean McVay has since maintained that the team will not rush the veteran pass rusher back and wants to evaluate his recovery before setting a definitive return date. At least the Rams enter the game against the Giants with Matthew Stafford at quarterback.

Advertisement

More bad news for the Rams

Receiver Puka Nacua appeared on the injury report with a hip issue. According to a Sunday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Nacua’s status is trending unfavorably ahead of Monday night’s game against the Giants, which would mark two major absences for the Rams.

Myles Garrett of Los Angeles Rams.

Thus, in under two weeks, the Rams lost their season opener — with virtually every player underperforming — then lost arguably the NFL’s best defensive player for a stretch, and could now be without one of the league’s top offensive players against the Giants.

Advertisement

The Rams have already watched the Seahawks and 49ers start 2-0 in the NFC West. Falling to 0-2 in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions would put them in an early, unexpected bind. However, with two top NFL players out and a Giants squad that showed major improvement in its debut, that outcome is a distinct possibility for the Rams early in what was supposed to be a championship season.

Garrett, a key offseason acquisition

The timing of the injury is especially significant, as Garrett was one of the Rams’ most important offseason signings. Los Angeles acquired the standout pass rusher from the Cleveland Browns with expectations that he would become a cornerstone of its defensive line and significantly boost its pass rush.

However, Garrett’s knee issues had already impacted his preparation during training camp. Despite dealing with the discomfort, he played in the season opener against the 49ers, though his performance was limited as Los Angeles struggled throughout the match.

Advertisement

Key takeaways