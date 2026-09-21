LA Rams, NY Giants RB depth charts for MNF in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants will face off in an intriguing Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup, with both teams looking to establish their ground game.

Week 2 of the NFL’s Monday Night Football takes us directly to Inglewood for a great matchup between two contenders. The Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants at SoFi Stadium, two teams that tend to get a lot of production from their backfields.

Sean McVay’s team has Pro Bowler Kyren Williams leading the Rams’ RB room. We’re talking about a trusted weapon for Matthew Stafford, who’s leading the Rams QB depth chart against the Giants. Williams is followed by Blake Corum and, a little further down the depth chart, Ronnie Rivers.

What about the G-Men? Cam Skattebo emerges as Jaxson Dart’s main weapon for breaking down opposing defenses. As the primary alternative at running back, Devin Singletary appears on the depth chart, with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Najee Harris further down the list on the Giants RB room.

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Williams’ numbers in Melbourne

Kyren Williams had a pretty quiet night down under as the Rams stumbled to a 27-7 blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne. With SF’s defense completely locking down the game, Williams was held to just 41 rushing yards on 11 carries (averaging 3.7 yards per carry).

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled in the first quarter of the NFL football game.

He did manage to punch in Los Angeles‘ lone touchdown of the game on a high-stepping goal-line run, and added 3 receptions for 24 yards through the air, but he simply didn’t get enough volume or room to operate as the Rams fell behind early and had to abandon the run.

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Skattebo has already made his mark for the Giants

Cam Skattebo set the tone early in the Giants’ 28-20 Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, delivering a tough, physical performance. Taking on a heavy workload as New York’s primary back, Skattebo churned out 81 rushing yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) and punched in a goal-line touchdown to help build the Giants’ lead.

While he did cough up a fumble, New York recovered, and his relentless running style kept Dallas’ front seven on its heels all night—especially during a brutal 5-minute, game-ending drive that completely froze out the Cowboys from any chance at a comeback.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys.

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Key takeaways

The Rams host the Giants at SoFi Stadium for MNF in Week 2.

at SoFi Stadium for MNF in Week 2. Kyren Williams and Cam Skattebo serve as their teams’ RB1s .

. Williams averaged 3.7 yards per carry while Skattebo averaged 4.5 yards per carry in Week 1.