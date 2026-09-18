Rams confirm Myles Garrett isn’t playing vs NY Giants in Week 2

The Los Angeles Rams have officially made a major move involving Myles Garrett ahead of Monday Night Football against the New York Giants. The team placed the star outside linebacker on injured reserve Thursday, confirming that he will miss at least the next four games because of his knee injury.

Garrett had already been expected to miss the matchup with the Giants after the Rams announced that he would undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. However, his official placement on injured reserve now makes his absence certain and gives Los Angeles a clearer timeline for his recovery.

The timing is particularly significant for the Rams because Garrett was one of the biggest additions to their defense during the offseason. After acquiring him from the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles expected him to become a centerpiece of its pass rush, but the knee issue limited him throughout training camp and ultimately affected his performance in the season opener.

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When will Myles Garrett return with LA Rams?

The Rams’ decision means Myles Garrett will miss at least four games, including Monday night’s game against the Giants. Los Angeles will also be without its star pass rusher against the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills before he becomes eligible to return in Week 6.

Garrett’s injury became a major concern after the Rams’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. He played despite the knee issue but finished without a tackle in Los Angeles’ 27-7 loss, later acknowledging that he was not playing at the level he expected from himself.

The Rams subsequently determined that surgery was the right course of action. Head coach Sean McVay has said the team does not yet have a definitive timetable for Garrett’s return beyond the four-game minimum associated with injured reserve, meaning his recovery will have to be monitored before Los Angeles knows exactly when he can come back.

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Aaron Donald’s possible return with Rams

Garrett’s absence also puts even more attention on Aaron Donald as the future Hall of Fame defensive lineman continues working toward his return to the NFL. Donald did not travel with the Rams to Australia for the season opener, but he has been preparing for a possible comeback against the Giants.

That does not mean Donald is guaranteed to play Monday night. McVay has continued to emphasize that the Rams are taking a separate approach with Donald and will determine his status based on his progression. Still, with Garrett now officially unavailable, having Donald back would give Los Angeles another elite presence along the defensive front.

For the Giants, Garrett’s absence removes one of the most dangerous pass-rushing threats they could have faced Monday night. But with Donald potentially returning and the Rams playing their first home game of the season, New York will still have a major challenge waiting at SoFi Stadium.