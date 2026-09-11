Myles Garrett reveals goal ahead of Rams’ Week 2 game vs NY Giants

After an underwhelming debut with the Los Angeles Rams, Myles Garrett is making his intentions clear as the team prepares to face the New York Giants.

It’s safe to say Week 1 didn’t go according to plan for the Los Angeles Rams. The supposed juggernauts faced an impromptu defeat and their star pass rusher Myles Garrett had a very lackluster game. Hence, he is making his intentions clear as the Week 2 game vs. the New York Giants approaches.

Garrett was dealing with a knee injury ahead of the Rams’ game vs. 49ers. He said he was “the worst version” of himself in Thursday’s game in Australia. Hence, he was clear on stating that his goal ahead of the Giants game is to “get healthy.”

While Garrett still managed to play on 40 snaps, he only generated three pressures and fail to even touch 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy. Garrett was neutralized by Trent Williams during the game.

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The good thing for Garrett vs NY Giants

There is a silver lining. First, the Rams have a long week to rest and recover, as they will play the Giants until Week 2’s Monday Night Football. Hence, Garrett will have more than a week to heal up.

Second of all, while the Giants have a great left tackle in Andrew Thomas, he is no Trent Williams. After all, Williams is a certified first-ballot Hall of Famer. It will always be a tough matchup. Thomas is very good, but a healed up Garrett could still win that battle in the trenches.

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The Rams looked deflated as a whole

The debacle wasn’t solely on Myles Garrett’s bad game. The team as a whole was not playing at its top level. The Rams arrived in Australia 28 hours before the game and while they had their strategy to be at top shape, they looked jet-lagged.

The offense looked stagnant, the defense couldn’t get to pressure the quarterback, and as the game continued to move on, the Rams looked tired and less physical. Against the Giants, a bounce back week must be in order.