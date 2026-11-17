Mike Sullivan's New York Rangers have lost Igor Shesterkin for the remainder of the season, but they have Joonas Korpisalo and Dylan Garand available as replacements.

A few days ago, the New York Rangers decided to rule Igor Shesterkin out for the remainder of the season, forcing Mike Sullivan to quickly find a replacement. Fortunately for the head coach, both Joonas Korpisalo and Dylan Garand offer the talent and potential to accomplish great things this season.

“I feel like we’ve got two guys now that are going to give us a chance to win,” Sullivan said to the press after Rangers‘ win over Canadiens. This goaltending tandem evidently meets the team’s needs for the time being.

That said, Sullivan also highlighted the overall strength of his team’s defensive unit. “We’re competing hard. We’re defending hard. We’re trying to make teams work for their offense as opposed to playing maybe a higher-risk game where they get easier offense.”

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Korpisalo and Garand provide a reliable tandem

Thrust into heavy duty right away while Korpisalo recovered from a foot infection, 24-year-old Dylan Garand has shouldered the bulk of the workload across 15 appearances (13 starts), posting a 7-7-1 record with a 2.37 GAA, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout.

Goalie Dylan Garand #33 of the New York Rangers is congratulated be teammate Marcus Pettersson.

Meanwhile, Joonas Korpisalo has looked sharp since finally getting healthy in early November, going a perfect 3-0-0 in his first three starts with a 1.67 GAA and a .940 save percentage (78 saves on 83 shots) to give head coach Mike Sullivan a reliable veteran option alongside the young netminder.

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Rangers’ upcoming games

After getting a nice little breather following their win over Montreal, the New York Rangers get right back to work with a three-game stretch mixing home ice and a quick road swing. First up, they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 22, before hitting the road to face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday, November 25. They wrap up the trio of games on Friday, November 27, with a Black Friday trip to the United Center to take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Key takeaways