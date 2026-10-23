Red Wings could trade Dylan Larkin to a surprising NHL team

Dylan Larkin trade saga is getting closer to an end. His ultimate destination might not be on his reported 10-team list.

The high-stakes trade saga surrounding former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin appears to be entering its final act, but the climax might feature a plot twist few hockey fans saw coming. While the hockey world has meticulously dissected Larkin’s expanded trade list, NHL insider Chris Johnston suggests that interim general manager Shawn Horcoff and the Detroit front office could pivot in an unexpected direction to finalize a blockbuster deal.

Johnston shared an intriguing update regarding the momentum building behind trade talks across the league. “I think it’s getting closer to where you could see a resolution. I will not be surprised if actually the ultimate place that Larkin plays is not one of the ten teams listed.”

This revelation adds a wild element to a storyline that has dominated headlines since Larkin requested a trade during the offseason. While full no-trade clauses give elite players significant leverage over their landing spots, market dynamics, emergency roster needs, or a surprise dark-horse contender expanding their trade offer could persuade the veteran to waive his clause for an unlisted franchise.

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What is Dylan Larkin’s 10-team trade list?

Earlier this week, reports surfaced revealing the ten NHL franchises Larkin had officially greenlit for a potential trade. The list features top-tier Stanley Cup contenders, emerging powerhouse rosters, and tax-friendly markets across the United States:

Colorado Avalanche & Vegas Golden Knights: Elite Western Conference contenders built for immediate Cup contention.

Elite Western Conference contenders built for immediate Cup contention. Minnesota Wild & Utah Mammoth: Rising central division squads desperately seeking top-six center depth.

Rising central division squads desperately seeking top-six center depth. New Jersey Devils & Washington Capitals: Dynamic Eastern Conference threats with strong core pieces.

Dynamic Eastern Conference threats with strong core pieces. Carolina Hurricanes & Dallas Stars: Deep, structured rosters capable of absorbing a marquee top-line contract.

Deep, structured rosters capable of absorbing a marquee top-line contract. Florida Panthers & Tampa Bay Lightning: Florida-based powerhouses offering elite tax advantages and proven winning cultures.

Notably absent from Larkin’s preferences are any Canadian-based franchises, underlining his desire to remain in an American market.

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What’s next for Dylan Larkin?

If Chris Johnston’s hunch proves accurate, how could Larkin end up outside his preferred ten destinations? The answer lies in the harsh realities of the NHL salary cap and Detroit’s strict demands for a return package.

While teams like the Minnesota Wild or Carolina Hurricanes have shown interest, Detroit is balking at packages built solely around unproven prospects. If a dark-horse contender—such as a desperate playoff contender hit by a mid-season center injury—offers Detroit an established, top-six NHL roster player, Larkin could be convinced that his best opportunity to compete lies with a surprise suitor.

With Johnston confirming that a trade resolution is drawing near, the clock is ticking for interested front offices to make their final pitch before Hockeytown officially turns the page on the Dylan Larkin era.

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Key takeaways