Dylan Larkin could be the exact catalyst needed for Quinn Hughes to sign his long-term contract extension with the Minnesota Wild.

The ongoing trade saga surrounding Detroit Red Wings star center Dylan Larkin has taken a massive strategic pivot, one that directly impacts the future of another marquee NHL superstar.

While Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin continues to pursue Larkin to solve the franchise’s top-six center vacuum, media insiders suggest the trade carries far greater stakes. Landing Larkin might not just transform Minnesota’s offense—it could be the ultimate catalyst that secures Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes to a multi-year extension in Saint Paul.

Insider Jeff Marek shared a revealing perspective from league circles regarding how closely tied the two superstar situations have become. “I was having a conversation with someone who said, if Dylan Larkin ends up going to Minnesota, don’t be surprised if that’s the moment where Quinn Hughes signs an extension with the Wild.” Fellow insider David Pagnotta immediately reinforced the hypothesis, stating succinctly: “Yes. Fully agree.”

Advertisement

The connection between the two stars extends beyond casual locker room admiration. Hughes and Larkin share a close personal relationship, spending significant portions of their offseasons skating, training, and preparing together in Michigan. For Hughes—who has held back on committing to a long-term deal while evaluating Minnesota’s championship timeline—seeing Guerin pull off a blockbuster trade for a proven top-line center would provide definitive proof that the Wild are built to win immediately.

Will Quinn Hughes sign contract extension with Wild?

Quinn Hughes might sign contract extension with Wild if Dylan Larkin arrives to Minnesota. Since acquiring Hughes, the Wild front office has been eager to lock down the elite blue-liner alongside franchise cornerstone Kirill Kaprizov.

However, contract discussions have lingered through training camp, with reports indicating Hughes wants clear assurances regarding the team’s competitiveness before signing a max-term extension.

Advertisement

The addition of a elite two-way center like Larkin directly addresses Hughes’ primary roster concern. Dylan provides the top-line playmaking and defensive responsibility needed to balance Minnesota’s forward group in playoff series.

Trading top draft capital or premium assets for Larkin signals to Hughes that management is committed to an aggressive win-now window. Adding a close training partner and former captain reinforces a winning culture inside Minnesota’s dressing room.

Will Red Wings trade Dylan Larkin to Wild?

It’s definitely possible. For Bill Guerin, executing a trade with Detroit interim GM Shawn Horcoff goes beyond filling a position on the white board—it serves as the master key to unlocking the franchise’s long-term identity.

Advertisement

Negotiating a trade package that satisfies Detroit while keeping Hughes satisfied remains a delicate balancing act, but the payoff would solidify Minnesota as an elite contender in the Western Conference.

If Guerin can push the trade across the finish line, Marek and Pagnotta’s intel suggests a double win for the Wild: adding Dylan Larkin to the top line and instantly securing Quinn Hughes’ signature on a historic extension.

Key takeaways

Jeff Marek reported that landing Dylan Larkin could trigger Quinn Hughes to officially sign his extension with the Wild, a claim strongly backed by David Pagnotta.

could trigger Quinn Hughes to officially sign his extension with the Wild, a claim strongly backed by David Pagnotta. Hughes and Larkin share a close off-ice bond and train together during the offseason, making Larkin’s arrival a major selling point for Hughes.

Acquiring Larkin would prove to Hughes that Minnesota’s front office is fully committed to building an immediate Stanley Cup contender.