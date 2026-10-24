Red Wings could trade Dylan Larkin to Devils after Connor Hellebuyck joined New Jersey

Following their blockbuster trade for Connor Hellebuyck, the New Jersey Devils have reportedly been added to Dylan Larkin's expanded trade list.

The New Jersey Devils sending shockwaves across the NHL by acquiring Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets might only be the first domino to fall in an aggressive push for Stanley Cup contention. With general manager Tom Fitzgerald proving New Jersey is fully in win-now mode, the franchise has suddenly emerged as a prime landing spot for another marquee superstar seeking a fresh start: Detroit Red Wings former captain Dylan Larkin.

According to veteran hockey insider Jeff Marek, Larkin has officially expanded his approved trade destinations to include the surging Metropolitan Division contender. “The expanded Dylan Larkin list has New Jersey on it now.”

The addition of New Jersey to Larkin’s preferences comes on the heels of the Hellebuyck trade, a move that signaled to stars across the league that the Devils are willing to leverage future draft capital and elite young talent to win immediately. Furthermore, landing Larkin would give New Jersey incredible center depth alongside Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, while potentially serving as a massive lure for offseason target Quinn Hughes.

Advertisement

Will the Devils trade for Dylan Larkin?

It’s complicated. While the prospect of pairing Larkin with New Jersey’s explosive forward group has energized the fanbase, executing a second blockbuster trade in the span of a single week poses immense logistical challenges.

Speaking on the same hypothesis, insider David Pagnotta confirmed New Jersey’s interest but highlighted a critical roadblock in negotiations with Detroit interim GM Shawn Horcoff.

“Yeah, and I asked a couple people about that,” Pagnotta noted regarding New Jersey’s capability to pull off back-to-back megadeals. “I don’t think they have the assets they’re willing to move to make that happen.”

Advertisement

Pagnotta’s warning stems from what New Jersey already surrendered to Winnipeg to land Hellebuyck. By shipping out versatile top-six forward Dawson Mercer, 2026 No. 12 overall pick Alexander Command, young goaltender Nico Daws, and future draft picks, New Jersey depleted a significant portion of its primary trade chip inventory.

What do Red Wings want to trade Dylan Larkin?

Detroit’s asking price for their star center remains notoriously steep. Reports indicate the Red Wings are seeking two top-tier prospects, a young NHL-ready forward capable of stepping into their top six immediately, and high-round draft capital.

Depleted Asset Pool: Having already traded Dawson Mercer and Alexander Command, New Jersey’s pool of elite, instantly tradeable top-six forwards has shrunk considerably.

Having already traded Dawson Mercer and Alexander Command, New Jersey’s pool of elite, instantly tradeable top-six forwards has shrunk considerably. Salary Cap Realities: Larkin’s $8.7 million average annual value requires meticulous cap clearing, especially after absorbing Hellebuyck’s contract extension.

Larkin’s $8.7 million average annual value requires meticulous cap clearing, especially after absorbing Hellebuyck’s contract extension. Competing Bidders: Rivals like the Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and Colorado Avalanche remain actively engaged on Larkin and retain more flexible asset packages to offer Detroit.

Advertisement

While Fitzgerald’s willingness to make bold moves has transformed the Devils into an elite Eastern Conference power overnight, landing Dylan Larkin will require creative roster maneuvering if New Jersey hopes to overcome their current asset deficit.

Key takeaways