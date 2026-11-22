Dylan Larkin has yet to resolve his potential departure from the Detroit Red Wings, although the franchise appears to be easing some of its demands.

One of the main reasons Dylan Larkin has yet to resolve his potential departure from Motor City has been the demands set by his current team. However, a recent report from Elliotte Friedman suggests that the Detroit Red Wings may have softened their stance, reportedly dropping certain demands, including potential draft picks.

“When this all began, the Red Wings’ philosophy was (that they) need a similar player in return,” Friedman said on the latest Saturday Headlines segment. “They knew that it wouldn’t be easy. A lot of the teams that wanted to trade for Larkin or that he is willing to be traded to, are trying to win and it’s hard to make a trade with a similar type of player for him.

“The Red Wings have adjusted a little bit over the past week. They are willing to consider what they believe are impactful young players in return for Larkin — with a caveat: They are not interested in draft picks.”

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The Red Wings have seemingly laid all their cards on the table, and Dylan Larkin’s potential move to the Minnesota Wild could finally become a reality. Where will the star ultimately end up?

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

“If it’s a young player who’s already in the NHL, or close to being in the NHL, who they would consider impactful, they will look at that in a Larkin deal,” Friedman also added. “We’ll see if that moves the needle and gets it over the finish line, but the Red Wings have changed their philosophy slightly.”

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What is Edvinsson’s current situation?

Things are getting pretty tense between Simon Edvinsson and the Detroit Red Wings, as the 23-year-old defenseman remains an unsigned restricted free agent nearly two months into the 2026–27 NHL season. Determined to force a move out of Detroit after souring on the organization during summer contract talks, he has reportedly turned down multiple offer sheets from rival clubs just to keep the Red Wings from matching them—reportedly holding out for a hefty deal in the $10–$11 million per year range.

Now, the December 1 RFA signing deadline serves as the ultimate potential timeline for Edvinsson’s future, since he will be ineligible to play at all this season if a contract isn’t signed by then, leaving Detroit scrambling to field serious trade offers from interested teams like the Oilers, Predators, and Sharks before the clock runs out.

A lengthy absence with their star players

Neither Dylan Larkin nor Simon Edvinsson has been on the ice for Detroit lately, though for very different reasons. Edvinsson hasn’t played a single minute all season as he remains locked in a contract holdout. Larkin, on the other hand, missed the start of the year with an upper-body injury before returning to play 10 games in October—but he hasn’t suited up since October 26 after refusing to play and getting suspended by the team while awaiting a trade.

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Key takeaways