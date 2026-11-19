Uncertainty continues to mount around the NHL futures of two key Detroit Red Wings players for the remainder of the season: Dylan Larkin, who has reportedly been linked to the Minnesota Wild, and Simon Edvinsson, who is drawing interest from multiple clubs around the league. In the meantime, head coach Todd McLellan is feeling the strain of navigating the schedule without either player in the lineup.

With Larkin sidelined amid swirling trade rumors and Edvinsson still awaiting clarity on his own future, Detroit is missing two cornerstone pieces, an absence that has weighed heavily on McLellan and the Red Wings throughout a bumpy start to the campaign.

Following another tough loss, McLellan didn’t mince words with reporters about where his club currently stands: “There’s a gap there between the Red Wings and some of these other teams. I can’t sit up here and BS you guys. You watched the game, too. So there is a gap between our group, and our group of teams, and the elite. And it’s too bad that we’re sitting here saying that after all these years.”

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Detroit reportedly finds itself in a difficult spot on the trade front, as none of the offers for Larkin have met the front office’s asking price. Ultimately, the team is bearing the brunt of the stalemate, with McLellan still searching for the right formula without two of his top contributors.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

What the Red Wings are missing without Larkin and Edvinsson

Without Larkin, the Red Wings have lost their offensive engine and top-line stability down the middle. With Larkin in the lineup for the first 10 games (21:41 TOI/GP, 53.4% on faceoffs), Detroit averaged 3.1 goals per game; in the 12 games since he began sitting out on Oct. 29, the team has cratered to 3-9-0 while scoring just 2.5 goals per game over its last 10.

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Meanwhile, Edvinsson’s season-long contract holdout has left a massive void on Detroit’s blue line, removing a physical, mobile 6-foot-6 defenseman who averaged 22:35 per game and blocked 148 shots last season. Without him to anchor a top-four shutdown role alongside Moritz Seider (now logging 25:54 TOI/GP), Detroit has relied on a patchwork rotation of veterans and rookies, resulting in a 3.00 goals-against average and a 70.3% penalty kill.

Together, missing both a No. 1 center and a top-pairing defenseman has hollowed out the spine of the roster and overtaxed the remaining core. Until interim GM Shawn Horcoff resolves Larkin’s trade standoff and either signs or moves Edvinsson before the Dec. 1 deadline, McLellan lacks the two-way talent needed to close the gap with the NHL’s elite.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin has been linked to the Minnesota Wild while Simon Edvinsson draws league interest.

to the Minnesota Wild while Simon Edvinsson draws league interest. Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan admitted a talent gap exists against elite NHL teams.

admitted a talent gap exists against elite NHL teams. The Detroit Red Wings cratered to 3-9-0 across 12 games since Dylan Larkin sat out.

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