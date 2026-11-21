Dylan Larkin has yet to resolve his departure from the Detroit Red Wings, with the Minnesota Wild being one of the teams most interested in acquiring his services.

The Detroit Red Wings are facing messy trade standoffs involving Dylan Larkin, as his departure remains unresolved. The Minnesota Wild’s initial offer failed to convince Detroit, but according to a recent report by Elliott Friedman, the situation could change if Matt Boldy is included in the deal.

“...if Minnesota had Matt Boldy on the table, then the Red Wings would be saying, ‘Don’t hang up! Where do we sign? Send this in immediately, email Central Registry immediately, and don’t include any conditional picks; we’re just getting this deal right now done!’,” the insider revealed on the most recent ’32 Thoughts‘ podcast. “And obviously, Matt Boldy isn’t going to be in the deal, it’s’ not happening. But for argument’s sake, if he was, they would make that trade.“

As the days go by, the relationship between the Red Wings and Larkin continues to deteriorate, with his future in Motor City looking increasingly uncertain. Which team will ultimately land his services in the near future?

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Wild’s offer that never convinced Detroit

Even though the Minnesota Wild put a massive package on the table for Dylan Larkin—centered around Danila Yurov, three first-round draft picks, and veteran forward Ryan Hartman—the Detroit Red Wings flat-out turned it down. Detroit is reportedly holding out for a proven 30-goal scorer in return, and plenty of insiders believe the front office is refusing to send Larkin to his top preferred destination partly out of spite while letting him sit on an unpaid suspension.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings leaves the ice.

With the Red Wings digging in their heels and asking for what rival execs call an unrealistic price, Minnesota is already starting to look elsewhere. Larkin’s intentions are to join the Wild. Will he finally be able to make it happen?

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Would Boldy be a good fit for the Red Wings?

Matt Boldy checks literally every box for what the Detroit Red Wings need right now. The 25-year-old winger brings a 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame along with proven top-line scoring, coming off a monster 42-goal, 85-point campaign in 2025-26 and already piling up 13 goals and 27 points in just 24 games this season.

Even better, he’s locked into one of the most team-friendly deals in the league at a $7 million cap hit through 2029-30, meaning he fits Detroit’s young core timeline, immediately replaces their missing top-six offense, and gives them massive scoring punch without blowing up their salary cap.