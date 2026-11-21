Among the players on the trade block is Simon Edvinsson, who has an expected timeline for his Detroit Red Wings decision, per an NHL insider.

The Detroit Red Wings are actively working to resolve defenseman Simon Edvinsson’s future, with multiple suitors inquiring about his availability and a potential timeline emerging for a resolution.

“An exact timeline is difficult to project; however, speaking with multiple sources around the league, some told me they wouldn’t be shocked to see a move occur around the middle of next week,“ The Fourth Period‘s David Pagnotta reported.

While Detroit is also weighing a potential Dylan Larkin trade—having reportedly asked the captain to lower his demands—an Edvinsson deal appears far more likely to materialize first.

Advertisement

Edvinsson has missed all 22 regular-season games—along with all four preseason contests—in the 2026-27 NHL season amid an ongoing contract standoff as an unsigned restricted free agent.

Simon Edvinsson #3 of the Detroit Red Wings

Potential landing spots for Edvinsson

Because Edvinsson declined offer sheets to prevent Detroit from matching, any move requires a sign-and-trade agreement. The San Jose Sharks are widely viewed as the front-runner given their blue-line needs and young center assets like Michael Misa—whom Detroit covets amid Larkin’s absence—while the Nashville Predators, where Edvinsson has been skating, have ample cap space (roughly $12.3 million) to facilitate a deal.

Advertisement

The Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly remain in the mix, though salary-cap constraints, limited trade assets, and Detroit’s reluctance to deal within the Atlantic Division complicate their paths.

With negotiations entering the endgame ahead of the Dec. 1, 5 p.m. ET RFA signing deadline, a Western Conference sign-and-trade with San Jose or Nashville remains the likeliest outcome, otherwise, Edvinsson is prepared to sit out the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

Key takeaways

David Pagnotta reported Simon Edvinsson’s decision could be made around middle of next week , according to his sources.

, according to his sources. Edvinsson deal appears far more likely to materialize first, compared to Dylan Larkin’s.

The Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs reportedly remain in the mix for Edvinsson.

Advertisement