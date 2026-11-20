With another goal for Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals while extending his lead over Lionel Messi in the all-time race.

The race to reach 1,000 career goals continues for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite both legends stepping away from international duty with Portugal and Argentina, they continue to produce at the club level, and Ronaldo had the chance to widen his lead over Messi on Friday.

By netting his 986th career goal for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo maintained his edge in the historic chase over Messi, who currently sits at 937 career goals, giving the Portuguese star a 49-goal cushion on the road to 1,000.

With his strike against Al-Ahli in Saudi Pro League Matchday 9, Ronaldo moved one step closer to the milestone. However, he missed a golden opportunity to trim that gap even further from the penalty spot, ringing his attempt off the post on what would have been Al Nassr’s second goal of the night.

Advertisement

With his latest tally coming ahead of Inter Miami’s upcoming fixture, Ronaldo continues to inch closer to an unprecedented 1,000-goal mark, a feat other icons have claimed unofficially, though without verified match records to back it up.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami

Ronaldo vs. Messi: Goals scored in 2026 so far

In 2026, Messi leads Cristiano in total scoring with 41 goals in 48 appearances (0.85 per game). Messi has netted 30 goals for Inter Miami and 11 for Argentina, while adding 21 assists for 62 total goal contributions.

Advertisement

Cristiano has scored 29 goals in 43 appearances during 2026 (0.67 per game), highlighted by his 14th-minute strike for Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli on November 20. His tally includes 26 club goals for Al-Nassr and three international goals for Portugal, pushing him to 986 career goals, just 14 shy of 1,000.

While Messi has outscored Ronaldo by 12 goals and dominated as a playmaker in 2026, Ronaldo still holds a 49-goal lead in the all-time race (986 to 937) as he closes in on the 1,000-goal milestone.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo reached 986 career goals by scoring against Al-Ahli on November 20, 2026.

by scoring against Al-Ahli on November 20, 2026. Lionel Messi stands on 937 career goals in the race to 1,000 goals.

in the race to 1,000 goals. Messi leads Cristiano Ronaldo in 2026 scoring with 41 goals compared to Ronaldo’s 29.

Advertisement