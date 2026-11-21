As the Detroit Red Wings await updates on Simon Edvinsson and Dylan Larkin, a new report suggests Edvinsson could be on his way out.

The Detroit Red Wings‘ fanbase is anxiously awaiting a resolution to the ongoing trade rumors surrounding Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson. With reports pointing to a stalemate in Larkin’s negotiations with Detroit, Edvinsson also appears increasingly likely to be moved this season.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently reported that a trade involving Edvinsson is inevitable. “I do think the Simon Edvinsson thing will work itself out and he will get dealt, whether it’s San Jose, Nashville, Boston, or somewhere else,” Friedman said on Down to IRF, as cited by NHL Rumor Report.

With that in mind, clubs like the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators are among six teams reportedly interested in acquiring Edvinsson. Despite the lingering uncertainty, Red Wings fans are hoping the front office can find a middle ground in the coming weeks.

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While Detroit continues pushing to facilitate a Larkin trade—having reportedly asked the veteran center to soften his stance—anticipation is building around Edvinsson’s market. In the meantime, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan has been vocal about the challenge of trying to compete this season without Larkin and Edvinsson in the lineup.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

What happens if neither Edvinsson nor Larkin is traded before the deadline

If Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned and untraded past the Dec. 1 RFA deadline, he becomes ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the 2026–27 season. Detroit would retain his rights, preventing him from walking for free, but the Red Wings would lose an entire year of his development and watch his midseason trade value vanish until next summer.

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For Dylan Larkin, who is signed through 2030–31, an unresolved standoff would drag toward the March 2027 NHL Trade Deadline. His unpaid suspension would continue—saving Detroit his $8.7 million cap hit—but keeping him sidelined all winter risks diminishing his trade return as contenders spend their cap space and assets elsewhere.

Ultimately, failing to move either player leaves Detroit with zero on-ice help and zero trade return from its top center and top left-shot defenseman for the entire season. McLellan’s depleted lineup would be stuck playing out a lost year near the bottom of the Atlantic Division, carrying the stalemate into the 2027 offseason.

Key takeaways

Elliotte Friedman recently reported that a trade involving Simon Edvinsson is inevitable.

Clubs like the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators are among six teams reportedly interested in acquiring Simon Edvinsson.

are among six teams reportedly interested in acquiring Simon Edvinsson. If Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned and untraded past the Dec. 1 deadline, he becomes ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the 2026–27 season.

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