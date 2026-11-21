John Harbaugh’s New York Giants host the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium in a crucial matchup for both teams’ aspirations this NFL season.

The New York Giants have been putting together an impressive 2026 NFL season, leading the NFC East after 10 weeks. Their next challenge is the Jacksonville Jaguars, a tough opponent, and many believe John Harbaugh’s team is a step behind them.

Jordan Raanan, an insider with firsthand knowledge of everything happening in East Rutherford, reported that the Giants “don’t like the perception that they have no chance” against the Jags, or against any of their remaining opponents for the rest of the season.

Sometimes, comments like these can ignite a fire within a team, and that is something Harbaugh understands very well. Can the Giants silence their critics and shed the underdog label heading into what’s next?

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A tough Week 11 for the Giants

The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling into MetLife Stadium this Sunday at 7-2, leading the AFC South and looking like one of the most balanced teams in football. Under Liam Coen, they boast an NFL-best +125 point differential, ranking fourth in scoring (29.9 points per game) while locking down opponents as the league’s second-stingiest defense (16.0 points allowed per game).

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars enters the field.

Trevor Lawrence is playing red-hot—coming off a 352-yard, three-touchdown outing against Tennessee—and the defense leads the entire NFL with a +9 turnover differential behind 12 interceptions. That creates a brutal matchup for a 5-3-1 New York Giants squad that sits at -2 in turnovers, especially since New York relies heavily on controlling the clock and running the ball—right into the teeth of a Jaguars front that gives up fewer than 90 rushing yards a game.

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What’s ahead for the Giants beyond the Jaguars?

Starting in Week 12, the New York Giants face a challenging stretch that bounces them back and forth between home and the road. First up, they head out to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 29. The following week, they return home to MetLife Stadium to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 6.

In Week 14, Big Blue makes a cross-country trip to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 13, before wrapping up the four-game slate back at MetLife Stadium against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 20.

Week 16, @ Detroit Lions, December 28

Week 17, @ Dallas Cowboys, January 3

Week 18, vs Philadelphia Eagles, January 10