Inter Miami begin their title defense with Columbus Crew standing in their way in the first round of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Lionel Messi and the Herons are looking to lift the trophy once again, but it certainly won’t be an easy task.

Messi, as the team’s main figure, will lead the squad with the support of a massive crowd at Nu Stadium. In a best-of-three series, a victory in the opening game could prove crucial to determining the outcome of the matchup.

MLS is entering its most decisive stage, with the 2026 champion set to be crowned in the coming weeks. Can Inter Miami continue their quest to defend the title, or will Columbus Crew take the first step toward advancing to the next round? Don’t miss a single moment with our live coverage!