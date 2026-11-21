Inter Miami begin their title defense with Columbus Crew standing in their way in the first round of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs. Lionel Messi and the Herons are looking to lift the trophy once again, but it certainly won’t be an easy task.
Messi, as the team’s main figure, will lead the squad with the support of a massive crowd at Nu Stadium. In a best-of-three series, a victory in the opening game could prove crucial to determining the outcome of the matchup.
MLS is entering its most decisive stage, with the 2026 champion set to be crowned in the coming weeks. Can Inter Miami continue their quest to defend the title, or will Columbus Crew take the first step toward advancing to the next round? Don’t miss a single moment with our live coverage!
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23' - Inter Miami come close to equalizing (0-1)
Messi had the equalizer at his feet, but the visiting goalkeeper pulled off an incredible one-on-one save to deny him.
22' - Very little from Messi so far (0-1)
Lionel Messi has yet to make much of an impact on the match.
St. Clair makes a crucial save in a one-on-one situation, denying the visitors what would have been their second goal.
18' - Columbus Crew take the control of the match (0-1)
Santiago Rodríguez is pulling the strings for Columbus Crew.
14' - Inter Miami come close to finding the equalizer (0-1)
A shot from Telasco, following a well-worked team move, goes just wide as Inter Miami come close to equalizing.
13' - First yellow card of the match! (0-1)
Gonzalo Luján receives the first yellow card of the match following a hard challenge on an opponent.
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9' - GOOOOAL for Columbus Crew! (0-1)
Gonzalo Tapia fires a powerful shot down the middle to put Columbus Crew ahead 1-0.
7' - Penalty for Columbus Crew (0-0)
St. Clair takes down Tapia inside the box, and the referee awards a penalty.
5' - A physical match (0-0)
So far, there's been little soccer and plenty of physical challenges.
1' - First foul of the match (0-0)
Just minutes into the match, Rodrigo De Paul commits the first foul of the game.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The match between Inter Miami and Columbus Crew is underway!
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A special tribute to Messi
Before kickoff, Lionel Messi receives the Golden Boot trophy from Jorge Mas.
Everything is set for kickoff
The start of Game 1 in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs is just around the corner.
Pre-match warm-ups
Both teams are going through their final preparations ahead of kickoff.
Final minutes before kickoff
Fans are slowly making their way into the stands, eagerly awaiting kickoff between Inter Miami and Columbus Crew.
Don't miss a moment of our live coverage!
Officiating crew
Allen Chapman will serve as the head referee, with Kyle Atkins and Walt Heatherly as his assistant referees. Malik Badawi will be the fourth official.
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Best-of-Three series in the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs
Game 2 of the first round of the 2026 MLS Playoffs between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will take place on Friday, November 27, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time in Columbus. The match will be played at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
Closing in on 1,000 career goals
Throughout his career, Lionel Messi has scored 937 goals (41 this season). This afternoon, he will look to move even closer to the coveted 1,000-goal milestone.
The most recent meeting
The most recent meeting between the two teams took place on September 27, with Columbus Crew securing a 2-1 victory.
Columbus Crew confirmed lineup!!
Columbus Crew will line up with the following players:
Patrick Schulte; Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen; Mohamed Farsi, Dylan Chambost, Brais Mendez, Anass Zaroury; Taha Habroune, Gonzalo Tapia, Santiago Rodriguez.
During the match, warm and humid conditions are expected, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and a low chance of rain throughout the evening. Temperatures are expected to hover around 25°C (77°F).
Nu Stadium gets ready for the big show
With a capacity of 26,700 spectators, Nu Stadium is gearing up to host this highly anticipated matchup between the Herons and Columbus Crew.
Where to watch Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew?
For this match, there is no US TV channel listed. Fans in the USA can stream the game live on Apple TV.
Welcome to our live blog!
Welcome to our live blog of Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew in Game 1 of the 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One!
Lionel Messi and company start their title defense at home, and you can follow every single moment here.
Stay with us for live updates and don't miss a single thing!
Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who began his career after graduating with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Over the years, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has conducted interviews with players and coaches. In addition to his writing, Matias has contributed as a columnist on various radio shows. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering resonant news about U.S. sports to the audience.