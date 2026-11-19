The Detroit Red Wings are in the middle of very tough situations regarding Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson.

The Detroit Red Wings are caught in two major roster standoffs involving Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson. Both players want out of the team, creating massive front-office pressure as the season unfolds.

According to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger, Detroit faces mounting urgency to resolve both situations soon. Notably, Dreger reported that the Red Wings appear closer to trading Edvinsson than moving Larkin.

It’s been reported that the Red Wings demanded Michael Hage from Canadiens in Dylan Larkin trade talks. However, Detroit’s stubborn negotiating tactics have stalled progress across multiple fronts.

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Edvinsson’s saga is also getting quite messy

Restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned and refuses to ink a new contract in Detroit. Reports confirm the 23-year-old blueliner even passed on rival offer sheets to avoid Detroit matching them.

Simon Edvinsson has passed on offer sheet interest from multiple teams because he doesn’t want the Red Wings to have a chance to match, per @frank_seravalli 😳



He reportedly no longer wants to play in Detroit and must sign by Dec. 1 to be eligible to play this season. pic.twitter.com/tOqncZGXWo — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 19, 2026

With the December 1 signing deadline rapidly approaching, Edvinsson risks sitting out the entire 2026-27 NHL campaign. Teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins are closely monitoring his steep trade price.

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Larkin’s stalemate is still ongoing

Meanwhile, suspended center Dylan Larkin has not played since October 29 while forfeiting over $41,000 daily. Detroit continues demanding an established 30-goal scorer in return, shrinking an already narrow market.

Furthermore, Larkin refuses to expand his 10-team trade list, and Detroit reportedly resists sending him to Minnesota. Until interim general manager Shawn Horcoff compromises, both toxic standoffs will continue weighing down Detroit’s season.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings are closer to trading Simon Edvinsson than moving Dylan Larkin.

than moving Dylan Larkin. Simon Edvinsson risks sitting out the entire 2026-27 NHL campaign before the December 1 deadline.

before the December 1 deadline. Dylan Larkin has not played since October 29 while forfeiting over $41,000 daily.