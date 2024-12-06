Sidney Crosby's salary: Current contract and how much the Pittsburgh Penguins captain is paid

Sidney Crosby is much more than the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins; he’s a symbol of dedication and excellence for hockey fans and the city. Over the years, he has become one of the most iconic names in NHL history.

The captain remains a central figure both on the ice and in the locker room, with an influence that transcends the sport. As he approaches his 20th year in the league, he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Nicknamed “Sid the Kid“, he is one of the most accomplished stars, boasting a career filled with individual achievements. Since his debut in 2005, he has amassed awards and records, including three Stanley Cup championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sidney Crosby’s salary and contract with the Penguins

After months of speculation, Sidney Crosby’s future has finally been confirmed as he continues to build his legacy with the Pittsburgh Penguins by signing a two-year contract extension worth $17.4 million.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby smiles during the third period in the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Edmonton Oilers on November 2, 2019. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

According to Spotrac, the deal carries an average annual cap hit of $8.7 million, the same figure as his previous two contracts. The agreement includes a base salary of $780,000, complemented by a $9 million signing bonus.

Advertisement

The star, who leads by example both on and off the ice, has accumulated 1,596 career points (592 goals and 1,004 assists), ranking among the top 10 scorers in NHL history, as DK Pittsburgh Sports reported.

Last season, he proved he remains a dominant force by recording 42 goals and 52 assists, leading the Penguins in points. This contract not only reflects his competitive level but also his desire to continue shining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sidney Crosby’s earnings with the Penguins through years

Over the past decade, Sidney Crosby has earned an impressive amount through his contracts with the Pittsburgh Penguins, solidifying his status as one of the NHL’s most valuable and highest-paid players.

Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby looks on during the first period in the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Chicago Blackhawks on November 9, 2019. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

Advertisement

His 12-year contract, signed in 2012 for a total value of $104.4 million, set an average annual cap hit of $8.7 million, though his actual earnings varied due to the contract’s structured payouts.

Advertisement

Between 2013 and 2017, he earned over $10 million annually, with base salaries reaching as high as $12 million during the early years of the agreement. From the 2017-2018 season onward, his earnings gradually decreased.

Advertisement

As of the 2022-2023 season, Crosby’s salary significantly dropped to $3 million annually, reflecting the final phase of his long-term contract, while maintaining a competitive average cap hit. Here are his earnings over the last few years:

Years Earnings 2024-25 $3 million 2023-24 $3 million 2022-23 $3 million 2021-22 $9 million 2020-21 $9.6 million 2019-20 $9 million 2018-19 $10 million 2017-18 $10.9 million 2016-17 $10.9 million 2015-16 $12 million 2014-15 $12 million

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many years does Sidney Crosby have left in the Penguins?

In a move that seems to signal the path toward the close of a legendary career, Sidney Crosby recently signed a two-year contract extension, securing his place with the team through 2027.

This new deal not only ensures his presence on the ice but also strengthens his unbreakable bond with the team that has been his home for two decades, bringing him countless emotions, as well as significant awards and achievements.

Advertisement

At 37 years old, the star and captain continues to defy time with an impressive level of play: last season, he scored 42 goals and added 52 assists, proving he still has much to contribute.

Advertisement

Moreover, this decision feels like a declaration of love for the sport and the jersey that shaped his career, ensuring that Crosby will likely hang up his skates as a Penguin.