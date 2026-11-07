Todd McLellan provides important injury update on Marco Kasper amid Dylan Larkin’s complicated situation with Red Wings

Dylan Larkin's impending departure from the Detroit Red Wings would leave a significant void in the offense, but Todd McLellan could have a potential replacement in Marco Kasper, whose return would provide a timely boost.

As many as 10 teams are reportedly waiting for a potential Dylan Larkin trade in the near future, making his future with the Detroit Red Wings increasingly uncertain. His possible departure could create a major headache for Todd McLellan, but the head coach revealed to the press that Marco Kasper is nearing a return to the ice during the team’s upcoming four-game road trip.

Mason Appleton, another player who has been sidelined with an injury, is also expected to return over the next few games. The Red Wings are looking to keep building on their recent wins and climb the Eastern Conference standings.

Marco Kasper is a direct option to fill a first-line center role, although replacing Larkin‘s level of leadership and production would be a difficult task. Still, the young talent brings dynamism, physicality, and the potential to develop into a top-six or top-nine center in the NHL. He will compete for a spot alongside players such as J.T. Compher and Andrew Copp.

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What injury did Marco Kasper suffer?

Marco Kasper got off to a physical start in the Red Wings’ season opener against the New York Rangers on October 2, even dropping the gloves during the game. Unfortunately, he sustained an upper-body injury during that match, which landed him on injured reserve and sidelined him for the following games.

Marco Kasper #92 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the New York Rangers.

Upcoming four-game road trip for the Red Wings

Todd McLellan and the Red Wings are heading out on a tough four-game road trip across the country. It all kicks off on Saturday, November 7 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver. Next, they roll into St. Louis to take on the Blues on Tuesday, November 10 at Enterprise Center.

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After that, they head down to Florida for a back-to-back Sunshine State swing: first facing the Florida Panthers on Thursday, November 12 at Amerant Bank Arena, before closing out the trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, November 14 at Benchmark International Arena.

Key takeaways