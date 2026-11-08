Dylan Larkin reportedly believes 10-team trade list is ‘enough’ despite Red Wings’ expectations

The Detroit Red Wings have yet to determine Dylan Larkin's next destination, as the forward remains limited to a list of 10 teams he could potentially be traded to.

One of the NHL‘s biggest ongoing sagas in recent weeks is still far from reaching a resolution. Dylan Larkin has reportedly grown frustrated with the fact that his departure remains stalled, while the Detroit Red Wings had been expecting the player to make a gesture by expanding his 10-team list of potential trade destinations.

“I think the Red Wings were expecting him to change the [trade] list, I had heard he was; I was a little surprised to hear he hadn’t; he’d gone from 3, to more, to 10, and he thought that was enough,” the insider Elliott Friedman revealed per NHL Now.

Clearly, both sides have something at stake, and neither appears willing to give in. For now, Larkin remains on standby, awaiting a final decision from the Red Wings.

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Potential destinations for Larkin

With the drama between Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings reaching a boiling point, the captain’s reported 10-team trade list has become the center of entire NHL trade chatter. Taking full advantage of his no-movement clause, Larkin has narrowed down his preferred landing spots to a group of clear-cut contenders and ambitious projects: the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Utah Mammoth, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings

Whether it’s high-flying powerhouses like Colorado and Carolina or re-tooling threats like Washington and Utah, every team on his list offers a distinct path to immediate contention—though finding a front office with the salary cap space and trade assets to satisfy Detroit remains the real game of chicken.

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Could the standoff take a toll on Larkin?

Sitting out games is a double-edged sword for Dylan Larkin, especially after the Red Wings suspended him without pay back on October 29 for refusing to play as his trade drama reached a boiling point. On one hand, staying off the ice protects him from a potential injury that could completely wreck his trade value before a move materializes.

But on the flip side, missing game action since late October means he’s going to deal with a real period of rust whenever he finally lands with a new team. Going from full game speed to sitting idle makes it tough to maintain conditioning and timing, so whoever trades for him will have to be patient while he gets back into game shape and builds chemistry on the fly.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly expected Dylan Larkin to expand his 10-team trade destination list.

trade destination list. A 10-team trade list submitted by Dylan Larkin includes the Panthers, Avalanche, and Hurricanes.

The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay on October 29 for sitting out.