Canadiens, Sabres, and Bruins await for Dylan Larkin to adapt 10-team trade list to make offers to Red Wings

Dylan Larkin is on the eyes of the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins, though he needs to adapt his 10-team trade list so they can make an offer to the Detroit Red Wings.

The standoff between Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings continues to stall potential transactions. Several aggressive suitors like the Montreal Canadiens, the Buffalo Sabres, and the Boston Bruins wait on the sidelines with substantial assets ready to deal.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, these exterior clubs desperately want Larkin to soften his contractual stance. Consequently, Montreal, Buffalo, and Boston are monitoring developments closely to see if he adds them.

Meanwhile, recent reports reveal that Dylan Larkin faces obstacle as teams in trade list can’t offer Red Wings desired assets. Therefore, outside buyers remain optimistic that Larkin will eventually broaden his horizons.

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Out those three, what team is the better fit for Larkin?

The Boston Bruins present the clearest roster fit for the veteran American center. Boston currently leads the Atlantic Division and desperately seeks an elite offensive upgrade down the middle.

Okay… this would be WILD. 👀



A rumor is making the rounds that Dylan Larkin could be headed to Boston as soon as tomorrow.



Nothing is confirmed, and even the source says to take it with a grain of salt, but if this actually happens, the Bruins just made a massive move. pic.twitter.com/GY4hTSBv94 — Hockey Patrol (@HockeyPatrol) November 3, 2026

Furthermore, Larkin would immediately anchor Boston’s top line and drive postseason scoring. His two-way intensity aligns seamlessly with head coach Jim Montgomery’s structured system. Hence, they should have priority over the Canadiens and Sabres.

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Why should Larkin want to put these teams on the list?

First, opening up his trade list offers him an immediate escape route from the Red Wings and back onto the ice. Larkin remains suspended without pay and wastes critical prime years sitting at home.

Additionally, these three franchises possess the young talent and draft picks that Detroit actually covets. Embracing these destinations guarantees him top-line responsibilities while providing Detroit the necessary return.

Key takeaways

The Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Boston Bruins are actively monitoring Dylan Larkin.

are actively monitoring Dylan Larkin. The Boston Bruins currently lead the Atlantic Division standings.

the Atlantic Division standings. Dylan Larkin remains suspended without pay by the Detroit Red Wings.