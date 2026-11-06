Japanese phenom Shoki Oda meets with NY Yankees, Mets and other MLB suitors; decision expected in 2027

Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets headline a crowded field of MLB suitors who recently met with Shoki Oda, whose final decision is expected to come by 2027.

One of the most intriguing names to emerge out of Japan is 18-year-old pitching phenom Shoki Oda. The Japanese standout is widely regarded as one of the country’s premier young arms poised to make the jump to MLB in 2027. With powerhouse clubs like the New York Yankees and New York Mets already paying him visits, anticipation is mounting ahead of an expected decision early next year.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the upcoming international signing period is scheduled to open on January 15, 2027, the earliest date teams can officially finalize an agreement. “Oda would be eligible to sign on Jan. 15, 2027, if the international signing period is not canceled,” Romero wrote on X.

With the Yankees slated to sit down with Oda on Friday, all eyes are on how negotiations unfold, particularly after the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies held discussions with him on Thursday. In addition to the Bronx Bombers, the Toronto Blue Jays, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros were also expected to meet with the coveted right-hander.

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While teams navigate the broader offseason market—including ongoing buzz surrounding top trade and free-agent targets like Tarik Skubal—Oda’s market continues to generate immense league-wide traction. A definitive resolution is expected in the coming months, provided the international signing window proceeds as scheduled.

Japanese 18-year-old pitching prospect Shoki Oda and his camp met with MLB teams yesterday, including the Phillies and Mets. He is expected to meet with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Astros, Yankees and others in the coming hours.



Oda would be eligible to sign on Jan. 15, 2027, if… — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) November 6, 2026

Why could MLB cancel the international signing period?

While an outright, unilateral cancellation without a replacement system is unlikely—largely because major-league clubs rely heavily on international talent pipelines, which comprise roughly 30% of MLB rosters—the current framework remains vulnerable. It could be overhauled and replaced by an international draft, or temporarily suspended amid a severe labor dispute or league work stoppage.

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If the calendar proceeds without disruption, Oda’s formal decision will arrive after January 15. Until then, interested clubs can hold exploratory meetings, discuss organizational infrastructure, and lay the groundwork for a deal, but cannot officially ink a contract until the signing period opens.

What happens if the international signing period is canceled?

A permanent cancellation of the international signing period would almost certainly mean its replacement by an International Amateur Draft. This would eliminate open-market amateur free agency, replacing informal verbal pacts with a centralized, slotted draft system.

For young prospects, that shift would strip away the leverage to choose their developmental organization, cap earning power through fixed slot values, and fundamentally disrupt the academy and trainer (buscon) ecosystem throughout Latin America.

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Meanwhile, a temporary freeze triggered by an expired Collective Bargaining Agreement or labor stoppage would plunge hundreds of teenage prospects into developmental limbo. Barred from signing pro contracts, entering team complexes, or securing bonus money, players would face stalled development, creating an organizational logjam across farm systems and jeopardizing the primary talent pipeline that fuels nearly a third of MLB.

Key takeaways

18-year-old pitcher Shoki Oda is poised to jump to MLB in 2027.

is poised to jump to MLB in 2027. The international signing period opens on January 15, 2027, according to Francys Romero.

on January 15, 2027, according to Francys Romero. International talent comprises roughly 30% of Major League Baseball rosters.