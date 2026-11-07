Alex Michelsen likes Fritz, Shelton, and Tien’s Grand Slam chances: ‘American tennis is in a good place’

The ATP Tour season is nearly over, but a few tournaments remain, including the Stockholm Open. Bolavip is on location in Stockholm, where we sat down with Alex Michelsen for an exclusive interview.

The American star reflected on his season and the areas he needs to improve ahead of the next one, while also sharing his thoughts on some of his biggest rivals on the ATP Tour.

He also discussed when he believes an American man could lift a Grand Slam trophy again, before addressing the lack of privacy that comes with life as a professional tennis player. The topic has recently sparked debate following a viral clip of Jessica Pegula being filmed after a practice session while discussing Russian rising star Mirra Andreeva.

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Michelsen names the three things he wants to improve

The American is looking to give his season one final push in Stockholm, although he admits that it would not be the end of the world if he lost, as he is also looking forward to returning home to America.

“I am feeling good. Now, it’s the last tournament of the year and it has been a long year, now I am just trying to give it one more push. This week is a win-win. If you lose, I can go home to America and that would be okay, but of course I want to win my matches,” Michelsen starts the interview with Bolavip.

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“After the tournament I am just going straight back to America, I just want to chill out for a bit, and then I have to train very hard again soon, so I can come back strong for Australia.”

Michelsen suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the US Open, losing in a match tiebreak. Despite experiencing such disappointment on the court, the American explained that he tries to maintain a stable mindset, avoiding both extreme highs and lows throughout the season.

“For me personally, it is important not to get too high or too low. I know it’s pretty cliche, but it is about the process because I will hopefully be playing for the next 15 years. The US Open was heartbreaking, a very tough one, but I still think I have been playing well since that moment, I have played and lost against some very good players.”

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Currently ranked No. 35 in the world, Michelsen is still fighting to secure a position that would guarantee him a seeding at the Australian Open. However, his ranking targets are something he prefers to keep private. Instead, he revealed the three main areas he wants to focus on improving ahead of next season.

“I have a ranking goal for next season but I would like to keep that for myself, my goal is to improve in general. I want to improve my serve, my forehand and my movement. All three of those things are no secret I can get better at, so I hope to get better in those areas next season.”

Alcaraz is just built different

Carlos Alcaraz is only 23 years old but has already won seven Grand Slam titles. Earlier this week, Michelsen experienced the Spaniard’s quality firsthand when the two met in the second round of the Paris Masters. The American ultimately suffered a defeat, and his assessment of Alcaraz was straightforward: the Spaniard is simply better in the crucial moments.

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“I just think on the key moments, he is playing better. I was up 4-1 in the tiebreaker and I missed a ball I shouldn’t have missed and he hit like three winners and all of a sudden it was 6-4. It just happens so fast and that’s what he can do. He can take the racket out of your hands in those big moments.”

Michelsen also highlighted Alcaraz’s exceptional athleticism and natural talent, explaining that the combination makes him an incredibly difficult opponent to face. While acknowledging that some of the Spaniard’s skills are beyond his own reach, the American remains determined to keep working hard to improve his game.

“I think athletically, he is built differently, but then he also has the talent. The talent he possesses is unbelievable. The stuff he can do with his hands is really incredible, and I will never be able to do that but I will work my a– off to try to.”

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Fritz, Shelton or Tien most likely to become the next American Grand Slam champion

It has been more than two decades since an American man last won a Grand Slam title, with Andy Roddick’s triumph at the 2003 US Open remaining the most recent. However, American men’s tennis has come closer to ending that drought in recent years, with Taylor Fritz reaching the US Open final in 2024 and Ben Shelton also making a Grand Slam final in 2026. Both players ultimately fell short of lifting the trophy.

Michelsen believes that Fritz, Shelton and Learner Tien are among the most likely candidates to become the next American men’s Grand Slam champion. He also highlighted the potential of the younger generation, particularly Tien, who he believes could become a difficult opponent for anyone at the biggest tournaments.

“I think there are a lot of guys who can do it. Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton have made finals, so they are going to be in the running, especially Ben for the next 7-8-9 years, but I also think Learner Tien is a very good player. He is an all-court player and I think he is going to be a very tough draw for anyone at a Grand Slam.”

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Michelsen’s best Grand Slam result came this season at the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. Although he hopes to eventually establish himself among the leading contenders for a major title, he admits that he still has work to do before reaching the level of the players he mentioned.

“Hopefully, I can soon throw myself into that discussion, but I am not at the same level as the guys I just named, but I will keep working and trying to be up there and then we will see. I made it to the quarterfinals, so I am getting closer. I think American tennis is in a good place right now.”

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One of the players Michelsen mentioned was Shelton, who is set to welcome a major addition to his coaching team from 2027 onwards. Former Carlos Alcaraz coach Juan Carlos Ferrero will join the American’s team, and Michelsen is particularly excited to see what the two can achieve together.

“It’s really going to be interesting. Obviously, I knew that Juan Carlos Ferrero would coach a new player, but I didn’t think it was going to be Ben or another American, so I think it can be very interesting.”

Michelsen believes Ferrero could be particularly valuable in helping Shelton improve on clay courts. Having a former Grand Slam champion in his corner could also prove to be a significant advantage as the American continues his development and looks to challenge for the biggest titles in tennis.

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“I think he will be able to help Ben a lot on the clay. I haven’t talked to Ben, so I don’t know what the thought process has been behind it, but Ferrero won a Grand Slam at the French Open and having a Grand Slam champion in your corner is a very good hire.”

Less cameras and microphones, please

Over the past week, a clip of Jessica Pegula referring to Mirra Andreeva as a diva has attracted significant attention on social media. The video quickly went viral and sparked a wider discussion about whether cameras should be allowed to film players in situations where they may not realise they are being recorded.

Michelsen was also asked to share his thoughts on the ongoing privacy debate among professional tennis players. The American made his position clear, explaining that he believes players would benefit from having fewer cameras and microphones around them, particularly during practice sessions and other private moments.

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“Someone will always have something to say, but in general I think that the less microphones and cameras there are around the better.”

Alex Michelsen celebrating a point.

Michelsen also revealed that his coach, who played professional tennis many years ago, has spoken about how different the environment used to be before cameras and mobile phones became such a constant presence around the sport. While Michelsen does not believe phones should disappear, he understands why players might miss the privacy they once had.

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“My coach played many years ago and he said it was a little bit more fun with no cameras or phones around you. I am not saying we should get rid of phones obviously, but I think there was a bit more privacy back then, also when you were practising on the court.”

The American also suggested that players should at least be made aware when they are being filmed, arguing that a simple warning could help prevent similar situations from happening again. He acknowledged that the Pegula incident was unfortunate but did not wish to elaborate further.

“I mean, yeah, at least if there is a camera, please put a sign up or anything. It was an unfortunate situation with Jessica, but there is not much else I can say”, Michelsen concludes the interview with Bolavip.

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Alex Michelsen is scheduled to face Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Stockholm Open on Monday. Bolavip will be present at the Royal Tennis Hall in Sweden to cover that match, as well as the rest of the tournament.