Blake Snell pitches Tarik Skubal to Dodgers amid NY Yankees, Mets, Phillies interest

As the Los Angeles Dodgers pursue Tarik Skubal, former teammate Blake Snell is reportedly recruiting him, with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies also monitoring the sweepstakes.

Amid lingering uncertainty surrounding Tarik Skubal’s future, the Los Angeles Dodgers—alongside the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies—headline the sweepstakes for the ace left-hander ahead of the 2027 season. Addressing the rumors, Dodgers rotation-mate Blake Snell recently weighed in on Los Angeles’ push to bring Skubal back.

“I’ve done my pitch. I hear the Dodger fans hitting me up all the time to get lil’ bro to stay here. We’ll see what he does, but I think we have a good shot,“ Snell told SportsNet LA.

Snell’s comments have ramped up expectations for Los Angeles to get a deal done this winter, especially with the Yankees reportedly weighing a massive push of their own to land Skubal for 2027.

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Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres have also emerged as potential suitors. With several heavyweight contenders in the mix, the decision ultimately rests with Skubal, who heads into free agency looking to bounce back after an up-and-down stretch run following his midseason trade to the Dodgers in 2026.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game.

Why is Skubal commanding so much attention on the open market?

Skubal represents baseball’s rarest commodity: a dominant, in-prime left-handed ace. A multi-time AL Cy Young winner and Triple Crown recipient, he pairs elite swing-and-miss stuff with pinpoint command, consistently limiting walks while overpowering opposing lineups.

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His repertoire borders on unhittable, pairing upper-90s heat with a devastating changeup that ranks among the sport’s finest. In an era where starter innings are managed more cautiously than ever, Skubal remains a true frontline workhorse, working deep into games to relieve stress on the bullpen and anchor an entire rotation, something pretty hard to find, attracting interest from Mets, among others.

Front offices like the Phillies ultimately invest premium capital for proven postseason upside. Skubal’s swing-and-miss arsenal gives any contender an instant edge in short October series, making him the kind of game-changing starter capable of shifting World Series odds overnight.

Key takeaways

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly headline free-agent sweepstakes for Tarik Skubal.

free-agent sweepstakes for Tarik Skubal. Blake Snell pitched Tarik Skubal on staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

on staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The San Diego Padres emerged as potential suitors to sign Tarik Skubal.

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