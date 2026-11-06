Brandon Aiyuk’s return to NFL gets stalled by $13 million debt with 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk's plan to return to NFL action might not happen until he settles a $13 million situation with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk faces a significant financial obstacle in his attempt to return to the NFL. The wideout owes the San Francisco 49ers approximately $13 million in bonus forfeiture.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, that debt complicates his efforts to secure an immediate release. Both the NFL Management Council and the NFL Players Association are currently trying to resolve the situation.

Consequently, the dispute could head to arbitration if the parties fail to reach a repayment agreement. That pending process effectively puts his comeback plans on hold for the foreseeable future, as long as the 49ers don’t settle with the wideout.

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Aiyuk’s career reached a halt after his injury due to issues with 49ers

Aiyuk suffered a severe torn ACL during the 2024 season, just months after signing a massive extension. However, the wideout stopped attending required team meetings and medical checkups during his lengthy rehabilitation.

Brandon Aiyuk owes the 49ers around $13 million in bonus forfeiture, per @TomPelissero.



The amount complicates his efforts to secure his release by reporting to the team facility on Friday as the NFL Management Council and NFLPA work to resolve the situation. pic.twitter.com/yMFWGYTW41 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 6, 2026

Therefore, San Francisco placed him on the reserve/left squad list and voided $27 million in future guarantees. Those actions sparked a toxic standoff that kept him away from competitive football for two full years.

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Aiyuk is not a blockbuster WR anymore

Aiyuk previously dominated as a highly-talented target, but his prolonged absence drastically diminishes his overall value. He has not taken an official NFL snap since October 2024.

Furthermore, returning from complex knee surgery at 28 years old without recent reps severely limits explosiveness. Interested teams view him as a reclamation depth project rather than an elite franchise cornerstone.

Key takeaways

Brandon Aiyuk owes the 49ers approximately $13 million in bonus forfeiture.

in bonus forfeiture. The 49ers placed Brandon Aiyuk on reserve/left squad and voided $27 million in guarantees.

in guarantees. Brandon Aiyuk has not taken an NFL snap since October 2024.