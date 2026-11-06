Dylan Larkin faces obstacle as teams in trade list can’t offer Red Wings desired assets

The Detroit Red Wings aren't receiving the offers they want from Dylan Larkin's 10-team trade list.

The standoff between the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin has hit another significant hurdle. Detroit remains committed to trading their former captain, but market limitations have severely slowed talks.

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, “none of the best-positioned buyers are currently part of his 10-team list of acceptable destinations“. Consequently, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff cannot find a package that matches Detroit’s demands.

Earlier reports revealed that the Red Wings and the Wild could get much-needed help to get Dylan Larkin trade done. However, a breakthrough requires major structural compromises from both organizations.

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Can the 10-team trade list vary?

Larkin holds full contractual control over his eventual destination through a no-trade clause. His agent, Pat Brisson, recently drew a firm line against expanding the list further.

As the Dylan Larkin saga continues, where do you think he will end up? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qAmDgcK5Kv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 30, 2026

However, persistent gridlock could eventually force Larkin to soften his stance. If his preferred contenders cannot execute a deal, he must approve additional suitors to resume playing. Teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins stand ready to make aggressive offers. After all, he is losing $41,000 per day right now.

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What are the Red Wings expecting for Larkin?

Horcoff is swinging for a home run rather than settling for discount assets. The organization specifically prioritizes high-end young centers and blue-chip prospects who can contribute immediately.

Furthermore, Detroit demands multiple premium draft picks to headline any proposed blockbuster package. The front office refuses to retain salary without receiving massive surplus value.

Key takeaways

Chris Johnston reported none of the best-positioned buyers are on Dylan Larkin’s 10-team list .

. Agent Pat Brisson drew a firm line against expanding Dylan Larkin’s trade list.

Dylan Larkin’s trade list. Former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is losing $41,000 per day right now.