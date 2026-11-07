Dylan Larkin reportedly shows frustration with Red Wings amid trade talks

Dylan Larkin's departure from the Detroit Red Wings continues to drag on, and the ongoing uncertainty is reportedly not sitting well with the player himself.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest storylines in the NHL over the past few weeks has revolved around Dylan Larkin. With several teams showing interest in the forward, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves under increasing pressure but remain firm in their trade negotiations. According to a recent report from insider Darren Dreger, however, the team’s stance is not sitting well with Larkin himself.

“There’ve been lots of conversations between Boston and Detroit, Montreal and Detroit; Detroit…hasn’t been willing to negotiate off any of the offers; that’s why the player is frustrated,” Dreger revealed.

The Bruins and Canadiens have joined the Sabres as some of the many teams interested in acquiring the player, but his future remains uncertain for now. The prolonged negotiations have left his next destination up in the air, as one of the most sought-after players on the market continues to await clarity on his future.

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What is Larkin’s current situation?

The situation around Dylan Larkin in Detroit has hit a complete breaking point. After requesting a trade over the summer—and subsequently being stripped of his captaincy—the star center informed the team late in October that he would no longer play for the franchise.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings officially suspended him without pay, and the organization is now holding out for a proper trade package while Larkin’s full no-trade clause limits potential destinations. With management refusing to rush a deal and Larkin sitting out until a trade goes through, the former captain has almost certainly played his final game in a Detroit jersey.

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Moving on from Larkin, but not at any cost

The Red Wings are holding out for a massive, blue-chip package to send Dylan Larkin packing. Detroit isn’t looking for a quick fire sale just because he’s sitting out; they’re demanding a haul of three to four premium assets—headlined by a legitimate top-six center, high-end prospects, and early-round draft picks.

Because he’s a elite-level center locked into a long-term deal, management refuses to settle for pennies on the dollar or take on bad contracts. Combined with Larkin’s strict no-trade clause limiting potential landing spots, Detroit’s steep asking price is the main reason why negotiations remain gridlocked.

Key takeaways

Dylan Larkin is frustrated with Detroit’s unwillingness to negotiate trade offers, reported Darren Dreger.

with Detroit’s unwillingness to negotiate trade offers, reported Darren Dreger. The Detroit Red Wings suspended Dylan Larkin without pay after he refused to play.

without pay after he refused to play. Detroit demands three to four premium assets in exchange for trading Dylan Larkin.