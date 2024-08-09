Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer whose participation sparked global debate, triumphed in the women’s welterweight category (66 kg) after defeating China’s Yang Liu by unanimous decision at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her journey to the gold was marked by controversy following questions about her gender after failing the International Boxing Association (IBA) gender tests in 2023.

Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu–ting were suspended by the IBA last year due to failed gender eligibility tests. According to the IBA, Khelif has XY chromosomes and testosterone levels higher than typically found in females.

Despite this, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended her right to compete, emphasizing that both Khelif and Lin were born, raised, and have always competed as women, with official documentation to prove it.

IOC President Thomas Bach addressed the concerns, stating, “This is not about inclusion; it’s about fairness. Women must be able to participate in women’s competitions. And they are both women.”

Gold Medallist Imane Khelif of Team Algeria kisses her medal during the Boxing Women’s 66kg medal ceremony after the Boxing Women’s 66kg Final. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

What is Imane Khelif’s weight?

Khelif, who hails from Tiaret, Algeria, competes in the welterweight class. This classification requires her weight to be between 60 and 66 kg, which allows her to compete in this Olympic category.

How tall is Imane Khelif?

One of the aspects that makes Khelif stand out in the welterweight division is her height. At 5-foot-10, she is one of the tallest competitors in her category, giving her a unique advantage in the ring.

Gender controversy explained

Imane Khelif’s case brought attention to the issue of hyperandrogenism, a condition where a woman has an excess of androgens, or male sex hormones. This condition led to false accusations that Khelif is transgender.

However, Khelif is cisgender—a woman whose gender identity matches her assigned sex at birth. Hyperandrogenism does not make her transgender, but it has made her a focal point in discussions about gender in sports.