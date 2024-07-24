Javier Mascherano couldn't hide his frustration and anger when the referee made a controversial decision in Argentina vs Morocco at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics started with a massive scandal in the soccer tournament during the match between Argentina and Morocco. Even watching from abroad, Lionel Messi called the incident an ‘unbelievable’ episode.

It was an incredible sequence as more than an hour passed between Cristian Medina’s goal that equalized the score (2-2) at Saint Etienne and the decision by referee Glenn Nyberg to resume the game after the incidents that delayed the first match of Group B. Fans invaded the pitch and threw a firecracker to Argentine players.

Javier Mascherano, coach of the famous Albiceleste, was very upset with the refereeing and also with the decision made by the International Olympic Committee, which disallowed the goal after a thorough VAR review. Furthermore, he couldn’t believe why the encounter was suspended.

What happened in Argentina vs Morocco of 2024 Paris Olympics?

Once Nyberg reviewed the play on VAR and decided that the match should continue for three more minutes, Mascherano did not hide his anger and voiced it loudly: “It’s the biggest circus that I’ve ever seen in my life.” It was a unique situation. Without fans in the stadium due to the big delay, all remarks on the pitch were heard through the official broadcast.

As if that weren’t enough, Mascherano confirmed in the post match press conference that his team was robbed during their stay in Paris. “Yesterday, they broke into the training session and stole from us. Thiago Almada had his belongings stolen. He was missing a watch and rings. They ask us for credentials for everything, but then these things happen. We are at the Olympics, not at a local tournament. This can’t happen.”

Despite his frustration, Mascherano will have to fully prepare for the match against Iraq, which will be crucial for the future of the Argentine National Team in the Paris 2024 Olympics. They will need to secure a victory to avoid elimination.