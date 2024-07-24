Argentina scored a late equalizer in their Olympic debut against Morocco but the game was immediately called off as fans stormed the field. Not a great start for soccer at Paris 2024.

Argentina scored a last-gasp equalizer against Morocco in their soccer debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and while many thought the game ended right after the goal, it was actually suspended due to pitch invaders.

As Argentina celebrated the equalizer, the referee felt forced to call off the match as countless Morocco fans stormed the field shortly after Cristian Medina’s dramatic goal.

The official had added 15 minutes to the match as he considered there was too much time wasting, and even though Argentina’s goal came in the dying seconds, the match was expected to continue for a bit longer.

Argentine national team insider Gaston Edul of TyC Sports immediately reported the game hadn’t finished, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) taking their time before making a decision.

Needless to say, this is definitely not what the Olympics are about. It’s a shameful start for the soccer event at Paris 2024, but this was not the only situation that threatened the Olympic spirit.

Video: Firecrackers thrown on Argentine players

Moroccan fans on the stands apparently threw bottles and firecrackers against Argentina players on the field, which is why the South American team immediately went to the tunnel. Gaston Edul reports Argentine U23 coach Javier Mascherano was almost hit by one of the pyrothecnics.

Morocco fans whistle Argentina

Apart from storming the field and throwing firecrackers on Argentine players, Morocco supporters also whistled Argentina from the moment they took the field. Not only did they whistle the opponents during their national anthem, but also whenever one of their players touched the ball.

Argentina trailed 2-0 for much of the game, with Giuliano Simeone pulling one back with less than 25′ left in the game. La Albiceleste kept on pushing for the equalizer, which came in dramatic fashion thanks to Medina.

Report: Argentina, Morocco still waiting for IOC’s final decision

Since the game had to be suspended shortly after the goal celebration, it was uncertain whether the equalizer would stand. VAR reportedly had yet to review the play, so Argentina were not even sure they’ve secured the draw.

Gonzalo Bonadeo of TyC Sports reported the match had finished based on the IOC’s official page but it looks like the teams have yet to be notified about the final decision from the organizers.

Gaston Edul, who is at the stadium, claims the Argentine team is still waiting on the dressing room for an update from the IOC to know whether the game will continue or not.

Edul reports the IOC and the referee want the match to be resumed as it considers there were a few minutes left in the game, but neither Argentina and Morocco are interested in returning to the field. The late equalizer reportedly stands, so the score is tied at 2-2.

Fans have already left the stadium in Saint-Etienne, with the IOC displaying a message on the big screens that read “Your session has been suspended”, calling on supporters to leave the venue.

UPDATE: Argentina vs Morocco resumes

Gaston Edul reports the Argentina and Morocco game at the Paris 2024 Olympics will resume. The teams will warm up for 10 minutes, the referee wants to review the late equalizer, which according to FIFA it should stand. If the referee considers the goal is valid, the game will be over. If it’s not, three more minutes will be played.