Lionel Messi isn't very expressive on social media. However, the star of Argentina couldn't hide his emotions after a his country's loss against Morocco in 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lionel Messi published a shocking post on Instagram after a historic scandal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Argentina made their debut in the soccer tournament against Morocco in a game with 15 minutes of aggregate time.

In the final play of the game, Cristian Medina got the equalizer and, when he was celebrating with his teammates, Moroccan fans invaded the pitch and the match was suspended. The score was supposed to be 2-2 at that moment as the referee conceded the goal.

After more than 90 minutes of delay, VAR delivered an incredible decision. The goal finally didn’t count and both teams had to return to the field to play five more minutes with all the fans already gone from the stadium at Saint Etienne. Messi’s reaction on social media said it all: “Unbelievable.”

Instagram / @leomessi

Paris 2024 Olympics: What happened in Argentina vs Morocco?

This was undoubtedly one of the biggest controversies in Olympics’ history due to all that happened in those minutes. It was an emergency situation for the Argentine squad as two players were almost hit by a firecracker thrown by Moroccan fans when they were walking toward the locker room.

Then, a game which many thought had ended became suspended and the VAR took more than an hour to come up with a final decision. That’s why, Lionel Messi and thousands of fans couldn’t believe it.