Nigeria clash with Brazil on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Get all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

Nigeria vs Brazil: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Nigeria and Brazil are set to square off on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This high-stakes showdown promises to deliver intense action, and fans won’t want to miss a single moment. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch all the excitement.

[Watch Nigeria vs Brazil live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The women’s soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is set to kick off with high expectations, showcasing both quantity and quality in its matchups. Fans should pay close attention to every detail as the tournament promises thrilling confrontations. Group C stands out as the most challenging of the three groups, featuring powerhouses like Brazil, Spain, and Japan, along with a formidable Nigerian squad.

Brazil enter as the favorites, but Nigeria’s disciplined approach ensures that every match will be fiercely contested, with each point carrying significant weight. The stage is set for a series of vibrant and exciting duels, making Group C the one to watch in this highly anticipated tournament.

Nigeria vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (July 26)

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (July 26)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (July 26)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Oshoala of Nigeria – IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Nigeria vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

India: Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo Sports Live