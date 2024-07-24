Nigeria and Brazil are set to square off on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. This high-stakes showdown promises to deliver intense action, and fans won’t want to miss a single moment. Stay tuned for live updates on kickoff times and streaming options in your country to catch all the excitement.
The women’s soccer tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is set to kick off with high expectations, showcasing both quantity and quality in its matchups. Fans should pay close attention to every detail as the tournament promises thrilling confrontations. Group C stands out as the most challenging of the three groups, featuring powerhouses like Brazil, Spain, and Japan, along with a formidable Nigerian squad.
Brazil enter as the favorites, but Nigeria’s disciplined approach ensures that every match will be fiercely contested, with each point carrying significant weight. The stage is set for a series of vibrant and exciting duels, making Group C the one to watch in this highly anticipated tournament.
Nigeria vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (July 26)
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (July 26)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (July 26)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
USA: 1:00 PM (ET)
Nigeria vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
India: Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: TUDN Live, ViX, Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo Sports Live