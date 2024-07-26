Zinedine Zidane was in charge of a sensational kickoff for the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

Zinedine Zidane became the biggest star of the opening ceremony in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The legend of the French team emerged as the first torch bearer in the event with an incredible video.

The former icon of Real Madrid was seen running through the streets of Paris trying to bring the fire, but, in a shocking turn of events, got stucked in the famous ‘Metro’ (subway) of Paris.

As a consequence, many people around the world started to wonder if he could be the chosen personality to light the cauldron in the final minutes of the most awaited sporting event of the year.

Who will light the cauldron at 2024 Paris Olympics?

As a consequence, many theories have surfaced on social media including Zinedine Zidane. After being stuck in the French subway, he might escape to deliver the final boost.