Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal could face each other in the second round of the 2024 Paris Olympics. One of the greatest rivalries in tennis history might write its final chapter in the legendary courts of Roland Garros.

It’s been a strange year for Djokovic as the Serbian hasn’t won any tournament. Furthermore, just a few weeks ago, the star had to go through a knee injury procedure and recovered to reach the Wimbledon final. It’s important to remember that an Olympic gold medal is the only thing missing in his brilliant career.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is closer to retirement although he is trying to make a final push. The big goal was the French Open, but Alexander Zverev sent him home in the first round. Now, the Spanish hero wants redemption once again at Paris.

When will Novak Djokovic face Rafael Nadal in Paris 2024?

If Novak Djokovic beats Matt Ebden and Rafael Nadal gets a win against Marton Fucsovics, a blockbuster matchup between two legends will be set up for Round 2 at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is the final chance in Summer Games for both players and that’s why, when the draw became official, Djokovic and Nadal became trending topics worldwide due to the magnitude of their rivalry.

If Novak and Rafa face off, the one who survives will have a comfortable road until the semifinals where the biggest threat could be Alexander Zverev. Carlos Alcaraz is in the other side of the bracket and Jannik Sinner is out because of sickness.