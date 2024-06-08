Caitlin Clark might be out of the 2024 Paris Olympics because of an incredible reason.

Caitlin Clark is the main reason why the WNBA is getting incredible TV ratings and breaking attendance records every week. After a sensational college career with Iowa, the impact has been immediate.

Although the Indiana Fever aren’t contenders to hoist the trophy, all the attention is on Clark’s performances. That spotlight has produced many controversies on and off the court with names such as Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter.

As a consequence, many experts and fans expected to see Caitlin Clark in the upcoming 2024 Olympics playing alongside many stars of the WNBA. However, according to a report from Shams Charania, she is out of the national team.

Considering the NBA will send an epic roster which includes legends like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, it’s difficult to understand why women’s basketball didn’t follow a similar path.

Caitlin Clark won’t play in the 2024 Olympics (Getty Images)

Why is Caitlin Clark out of the 2024 Olympics?

Another shocking report by Christine Brennan states that the real reason why Caitlin Clark is out of the 2024 Olympics could be some kind of jealousy by her veteran colleagues.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports Friday that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making.”

Of course, this information has sparked another massive controversy on social media. A few days ago, Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter took shots at Clark pointing out that she’s not the reason why WNBA is so popular. Now, the league’s superstars could think the same.

“If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”