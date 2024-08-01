Britain's Mo Farah, a four-time Olympic champion, is one of the most iconic athletes in history, will not be present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Find out all the details here!

Mohamed Farah, one of the most iconic figures in long-distance athletics in recent decades, caused great commotion among sports fans by announcing his decision not to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This news has made athletics lovers lament the absence of one of the most successful runners in history.

Farah was a good football player and javelin thrower, but it soon became clear that he was a quality runner. He was five years in a row English junior cross-country champion, and in 2001 was European junior runner-up in the discipline.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Farah won the gold medal in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters. In addition, he was proclaimed world champion of the 10,000 meters at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

Mo Farah out of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Mo Farah, one of Britain’s most successful athletes, a four-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion, retired from athletics in 2023, at the age of 40; for this reason, he will not be participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The demands of high competition are becoming increasingly difficult to bear, and Farah has acknowledged that she no longer feels as energetic and energetic as she once did.

Mohamed Farah of Great Britain crosses the line to win gold in the Men’s 10,000m Final on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Farah: An Indelible Legacy

Despite his retirement from the Olympics, Mo Farah’s legacy in athletics is indisputable. Farah has left an indelible mark on the sport and her name will forever be etched in athletics history. His ability to combine speed and endurance, along with his charisma and humility, have made him a role model for future generations of runners.