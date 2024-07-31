Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick may have left the New England Patriots after more than two decades but will be pretty busy in the 2024 NFL season anyway.

Bill Belichick may not have a team to coach in the 2024 NFL season after his decades-long tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end. But that doesn’t mean the 6x Super Bowl champ won’t be busy this year.

The 72-year-old is all in on bringing his experience to TV for the upcoming football campaign, having landed different gigs to deliver his wisdom to the screen after years of coaching at the highest level in the NFL.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed Belichick will provide team-by-team and game-by-game analysis on a weekly basis for a show he will create and co-produce with Underdog Fantasy.

“… I want to find a connection to the fans where I can give the fans what they’ve asked me for in terms of content,” Belichick said in a promotional video, as quoted by NESN.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on in the first half at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The series, to be titled “Coach with Belichick,” promises to bring what many fans have been asking for since Belichick missed out on the 2024 coaching cycle, which is in-depth film analysis from the most successful coach in National Football League history.

Bill Belichick’s portfolio of media jobs for 2024 NFL season

Belichick, who was linked with the Atlanta Falcons opening before the team hired Raheem Morris, has embarked on various TV jobs since missing out on a head coaching position this season.

The former Patriots coach has already committed to make weekly appearances on the “Pat McAfee Show,” as well as joining the “ManningCast” and providing analysis for “Inside the NFL.”

Belichick still eyes return to NFL as a coach in 2025

All these media jobs will keep Belichick busy throughout 2024 but it looks like he doesn’t plan to stay on TV for too long. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bill is not retiring from coaching yet:

“Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025. He’s staying engaged in the game. He’s showing up to roasts. He’s now going to be on Inside the NFL. We’ve seen him showing up to different events. He’s fully invested in he wants to coach again. He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that really matter a lot to Bill Belichick.”