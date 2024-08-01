Stephen Curry has forged a reputation for being arguably the best shooter in NBA history, but the Golden State Warriors star is struggling to live up to that reputation with Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the recent win over South Sudan, Steph clearly had an off night as he went scoreless from three-point range despite multiple attempts (0-6), while his field goal percentage was not impressive either (1-9). In the end, Curry logged just 3 points, 1 rebound, and 4 assists.

In Team USA‘s Olympic debut against Serbia, the 36-year-old did look more like his true self with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. But while Steph shooted 4-8 from the field, he only went 3-7 from beyond the arc.

The Warrriors superstar is clearly not performing as he usually does for the Dubs when it comes to three-pointers, but Curry made it clear to USA Today‘s Lindsay Schnell he’s not worried about this start.

Stephen Curry #4 of Team United States looks on prior to the Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between Serbia and the United States on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

“You’re always annoyed, for sure, you always want to make shots but you can’t let that rob you of all that other stuff that you do to help win a game,” Curry said. “It’s an interesting dynamic with this team because first half I only had four and like three of them came in a minute-and-a-half stretch, so you’ve got to be ready for your shots. I’m not even worried about it, just a matter of taking the ones I know I can make and that the game calls for.”

Stephen Curry looking for first Olympic medal

Unlike other NBA stars who have already helped Team USA reach the promised land, Curry is looking for his first Olympic medal at Paris 2024. Steph watched both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 from home, so he’d been waiting for this chance for a long time.

“He wanted to do it,” Team USA and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told AP. “He’s excited. I think 2016 would have been the year that made the most sense. In 2020, there was the pandemic. But I’ve never had the discussion with him. Going to the Finals wears you down and we had gone in 2015 and 2016. Then 2021 comes around, there was the pandemic, but now, it makes perfect sense. It’s another box to check in his career.”