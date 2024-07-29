In a historic match, Colombia fell to Argentina 1-0 in the final, missing out on their second Copa America title. The day became even more memorable for Colombians when footage emerged of Lionel Messi breaking protocol for a special moment with a Colombian player.

It hadn’t been the best Copa America for Lionel Messi. Before the final against Colombia, the Argentine star had recorded just one goal and one assist in 426 minutes of play. But Messi is known for rising to the occasion in crucial moments.

Messi twisted his right ankle in the first half and played through the pain until the 66th minute. When he finally exited the match, images of him tearfully sitting on the bench went viral, highlighting his commitment and pain. His teammates knew they had to step up in his absence.

Argentina clinched victory with a goal from Lautaro Martinez in extra time, winning the 48th edition of the Copa America. During the celebration, Messi showed a gesture of sportsmanship towards Colombian players that quickly gained traction on social media.

Lionel Messi when he got injured against Colombia at the Copa America 2024 final.

Lionel Messi breaking protocol for Juan Fernando Quintero

Amid the formalities, with the Argentine players gathered to receive their trophy, Messi took a moment to step away. He sought out Juan Fernando Quintero and gave him a heartfelt hug, breaking protocol and sparking an emotional reaction from the Colombian midfielder.

Juan Fernando Quintero’s reaction

Quintero later acknowledged the moment on Instagram, sharing the video of Messi’s embrace with emojis of hands making a heart, a soccer ball, and a red heart.

Messi’s gestures of respect and camaraderie during the Copa America final not only highlight his sportsmanship but also added an unforgettable layer to the tournament’s legacy.