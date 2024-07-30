The 2024 NFL season is about to start, but now Aaron Rodgers has shared some worrying news that has raised alarms for the New York Jets.

A new NFL season is on the horizon, and the New York Jets are preparing for it. However, Aaron Rodgers, their starting quarterback, has shared some worrying news with the team ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Last offseason, the Jets shocked everyone with a blockbuster move. The AFC East team needed a veteran quarterback to guide the offense, ultimately choosing Aaron Rodgers for the job.

Even though he arrived with high expectations, his first campaign was a disaster. Rodgers tore his ACL during his first drive with New York, and now everyone is wondering if he’ll be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

Aaron Rodgers may not be fully recovered from his ACL injury

The 2024 season is just around the corner, but first comes the preseason. All 32 teams will participate in various games to test their new players and those recovering from injuries.

For many fans, the preseason would have been the perfect chance for the Jets to see if Aaron Rodgers has fully recovered from his ACL injury. However, it seems the quarterback is not entirely ready to gear up.

Robert Saleh, head coach of the Jets, addressed this matter at Tuesday’s press conference. He admitted that, while he would like to see Aaron Rodgers perform, it will likely be until Week 1.

According to the head coach, Rodgers has been cleared to play, but the team doesn’t want to risk him in the preseason. Another injury would be an absolute nightmare for the team and could potentially end the quarterback’s career.

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the New York Jets

For the Jets, it is crucial to have Rodgers completely healthy for the upcoming season. In Week 1, New York will face the San Francisco 49ers, a tough game that will be a significant challenge for the AFC East squad.

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ backup quarterback at the Jets?

Last year, Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury during his first drive with the Jets. Obviously, this wasn’t the plan for New York, and they had to rely on Trevor Siemian and Zach Wilson as starters for the rest of the campaign.

Now, neither of them is currently with the club. During this offseason, the team added Tyrod Taylor and rookie Jordan Travis, but it seems the veteran quarterback will start as Rodgers’ backup.