Anthony Edwards and Team USA have been dominant in the Paris 2024 Olympics after two impressive victories over Serbia and South Sudan. Thanks to a roster full of stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, they look unstoppable.

Steve Kerr and his players will finish the group stage against Puerto Rico and, following that matchup which should end in a win, the real test starts in the knockout stages.

However, the bittersweet part of the story for the United States has been Joel Embiid. After battling many injuries in the NBA, he hasn’t received much love from French fans.

Anthony Edwards calls out French fans

Joel Embiid has been constantly booed by French fans as he decided to play for Team USA instead of France. Now, Anthony Edwards had enough with a tremendous answer according to a report from Jonas Miklovas.

“I don’t know what is going on. I don’t know why he gets booed all the time. You got Wemby and Rudy. Why would he (Embiid) play with y’all? Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) and Rudy (Gobert), what more do y’all want? You want three 7-footers?”

Why are French fans booing Joel Embiid in Paris 2024 Olympics?

The controversy in the Paris 2024 Olympics with Joel Embiid is about which country he should represent. Joel was born in Cameroon and then moved to the United States at age 16.

In 2022, the star of the Sixers became a French citizen. Although the player never lived in France, the government allowed a speedy naturalization and, as a consequence, millions of fans though he would be the biggest rival of Team USA playing alongside Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama. Just like Edwards mentioned.

In the end, Joel Embiid shockingly changed his mind and decided to represent the United States. That’s why French fans are booing him.