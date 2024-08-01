Simone Biles had one of the best performances ever in Artistic Gymnastics’ history to win gold in the long awaited Women’s All Around final. An epic day in Paris 2024 Olympics.

Biles was hesitant in the Uneven Bars and trailed Rebeca Andrade heading into the last rotation. The Brazilian star was also extraordinary facing all the pressure of competing against a legend.

Then, when Andrade put a tremendous score on Floor Exercise, Simone Biles delivered with an incredible routine. After the sad episode in Tokyo 2020, the queen found redemption.