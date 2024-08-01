Shohei Ohtani, one of MLB's best hitters, faces another player in a thrilling battle for the National League batting title.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has shown impressive consistency throughout the season, and with two months to go until the end of the regular season, excitement is running high and fans are eager to see who will take the crown of a key department in MLB.

Currently, a San Diego Padres player is in a close fight with Ohtani for the National League batting title, and in recent days, it has become one of the most exciting duels of the 2024 season.

Both hitters have demonstrated exceptional skill with the bat, combining power and contact in a way rarely seen in baseball. The close fight against Ohtani has generated great expectation.

Who is the San Diego Padres player about to surpass Ohtani?

San Diego Padres player Luis Arraez is closely following Shohei Ohtani for the National League batting lead. Arraez is known for his ability to hit hits and his excellent eye for the ball, he has once again shown why he is one of the best hitters in the league.

Luis Arraez #4 of the San Diego Padres smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park on July 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Arraez is just two points away from equaling and three away from surpassing Japanese star Shohei Ohtani in terms of batting average. The Los Angeles Dodgers player before starting the day on July 2, has an average of 316 with the wood. For his part, Arraez is at 314, which means that he can take up this difference and lead this section.

Who will take the crown?

The question everyone is asking is: Who will emerge victorious from this battle? Both players have solid arguments to take the title. Arraez has shown great consistency. Ohtani, on the other hand, has a natural talent and unique versatility that make him an exceptional player.