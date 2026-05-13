What do Arsenal, Man City need now to win Premier League title after Citizens beat Crystal Palace?

Manchester City took full advantage of their game in hand, defeating Crystal Palace 3-0 in a rescheduled Matchday 31 fixture. This result tightens the gap at the top of the table, ensuring that the Premier League title race will go down to the wire as Arsenal see their lead shrink.

At a packed Etihad Stadium, the fans got exactly what they wanted: a dominant performance that leaves City just two points behind Arsenal with only two matches remaining in the season.

Despite the City victory, the Gunners still control their own destiny. Arsenal remain in a strong position to claim their 14th Premier League title, but the margin for error has vanished. They could claim the title in the next round against Burnley with a victory, but only if the Citizens fail to defeat Bournemouth in their respective match.

Advertisement

Arsenal’s path to glory

Arsenal are agonizingly close to lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since the “Invincibles” 2003–04 season. Beyond domestic glory, Mikel Arteta’s side is also chasing a historic double, as it prepares to face PSG in the Champions League Final at the Puskas Arena.

Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skell celebrate reaching the Champions League final. (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s remaining schedule:

Burnley (Home) – May 18

Crystal Palace (Away) – May 24

PSG (Champions League) – May 30

Advertisement

Manchester City’s pursuit of the repeat

For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men are exactly where they want to be: lurking just behind the leaders and waiting for a slip-up. While they need Arsenal to drop points in their final two games, City’s focus remain split across two fronts. Before their next league match, they will travel to Wembley to face Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

Manchester City’s remaining schedule:

Chelsea (FA Cup Final) – May 16

Bournemouth (Away) – May 19

Aston Villa (Home) – May 24

The top of the Premier League standings

Team Points Games played / Goal Differential 1. Arsenal 79 36 / +42 2. Manchester City 77 36 / +43