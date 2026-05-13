What do Arsenal, Man City need now to win Premier League title after Citizens beat Crystal Palace?

Manchester City took full advantage of their game in hand, defeating Crystal Palace 3-0 in a rescheduled Matchday 31 fixture. This result tightens the gap at the top of the table, ensuring that the Premier League title race will go down to the wire as Arsenal see their lead shrink.
At a packed Etihad Stadium, the fans got exactly what they wanted: a dominant performance that leaves City just two points behind Arsenal with only two matches remaining in the season.
Despite the City victory, the Gunners still control their own destiny. Arsenal remain in a strong position to claim their 14th Premier League title, but the margin for error has vanished. They could claim the title in the next round against Burnley with a victory, but only if the Citizens fail to defeat Bournemouth in their respective match.
Arsenal’s path to glory
Arsenal are agonizingly close to lifting the Premier League trophy for the first time since the “Invincibles” 2003–04 season. Beyond domestic glory, Mikel Arteta’s side is also chasing a historic double, as it prepares to face PSG in the Champions League Final at the Puskas Arena.
Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skell celebrate reaching the Champions League final. (Getty Images)
Arsenal’s remaining schedule:
Updated Premier League standings, remaining fixtures as Man City stay behind Arsenal with win vs Crystal Palace
- Burnley (Home) – May 18
- Crystal Palace (Away) – May 24
- PSG (Champions League) – May 30
Manchester City’s pursuit of the repeat
For Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men are exactly where they want to be: lurking just behind the leaders and waiting for a slip-up. While they need Arsenal to drop points in their final two games, City’s focus remain split across two fronts. Before their next league match, they will travel to Wembley to face Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.
Manchester City’s remaining schedule:
- Chelsea (FA Cup Final) – May 16
- Bournemouth (Away) – May 19
- Aston Villa (Home) – May 24
The top of the Premier League standings
|Team
|Points
|Games played / Goal Differential
|1. Arsenal
|79
|36 / +42
|2. Manchester City
|77
|36 / +43