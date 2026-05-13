Updated Premier League standings, remaining fixtures as Man City stay behind Arsenal with win vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City won against Crystal Palace while remaining in the Premier League title race against Arsenal. Here you can see the updated standings and remaining fixtures.

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in a more than important match for Pep Guardiola’s side, who are looking to take the title away from Arsenal as the only teams still battling to win it, with only a few Premier League matchdays remaining.

With this matchday played, City equal the number of matches played (36) since Matchday 31 was pending. That means they had one game fewer than Arsenal, and with the victory, they now have 77 points, only 2 behind Arsenal, who have 79.

City secured the victory thanks to a goal from Antoine Semenyo in 32′ minute, with an assist from Phil Foden and another goal from Omar Marmoush with another assist from Foden, possibly Phil’s best match of the season so far with City. With Savinho sealing the victory in 83′ minute

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Pos./Team Points GP/GD 1. Arsenal 79 36 (+42) 2. Manchester City 77 36 (+42)

Viktor Gyoekeres of Arsenal.

Manchester City remaining fixtures

The Premier League has only two matchdays remaining, and with City now level in games played, they have 6 points left to fight for while also relying on Arsenal’s results to steal the title. However, they still have a difficult match against Aston Villa, who are fifth.

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Bournemouth (away), May 19

Aston Villa (home), May 24

Arsenal Premier League pending matches

Arsenal depend on themselves to become champions; they only need to win their next two matches. However, it is important to remember that they still have a UEFA Champions League final ahead of them, so it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta prefers to rest some players or risk everything in search of that double of titles. Difficult weeks where everything can go very right or very wrong.

It is important to remember that Arsenal came from saving their last match against West Ham, winning thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard in 83′ minute. If they had lost that game, and with today’s City victory, they would now be level on points.

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