FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Evander gives his team the lead! (3-2) Matchday 13 of the 2026 MLS

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are playing against FC Cincinnati on Matchday 13 of the 2026 MLS season. The Herons are in search of three vital points on the road to keep pace with the Eastern Conference leaders, Nashville SC.
Despite the fact that they have yet to secure a victory at their brand-new home, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, Inter Miami have proven to be a force on the road. The squad has been remarkably efficient away from South Florida, winning six of its eight matches played outside of Miami so far this season.
However, it faces a formidable task against a Cincinnati side that is historically strong in front of its home fans. So far this season, FCC have been nearly impenetrable at TQL Stadium, having lost only one match at home across all competitions.
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65'- Modification in Inter Miami (3-2)
Sergio Reguilon was replaced by Facundo Mura.
63'- GOOOAAAAL FOR CINCINNATI!! (3-2)
Evander gives Cincinnati the lead with a powerful strike!!
FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami are already playing the second half!
First half summary
The match began with little excitement at TQL Stadium, as neither side could create dangerous situations in the opening minutes. However, Inter Miami struck first through a very lucky goal by Lionel Messi, after the ball deflected off him following a pass from a defender and went straight into the back of the net.
Trailing on the scoreboard, the home side went in search of the equalizer and found it from the penalty spot. After a foul on Evander inside the box, striker Kevin Denkey took advantage to convert and pull his team level just minutes before halftime.
Halftime!
The game goes to halftime!
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45'+3- Berterame almost scores! (1-1)
Berterame found the ball inside the Cincinnati box and nearly scored the second, but his shot went just wide of the post.
45'- Stoppage time (1-1)
The referee added four more minutes.
42'- Yellow card in Inter Miami (1-1)
Gonzalo Lujan received a yellow card.
41'- GOOOAAAAL FOR CINCINNATI!! (1-1)
Denkey scores the equalizer from the penalty spot!
Following a great collective play, Luis Suarez sent in a dangerous cross, but no Inter Miami player was able to connect with the ball.
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17'- Fray almost scores! (0-0)
After a great corner from Messi, Fray connected with a header and nearly scored the first of the match, but it flew just over the crossbar.
15'- The ball belongs to Cincinnati now (0-0)
Now it is the home side controlling the ball, though they have yet to create any dangerous situations for Inter Miami.
10'- Inter Miami dominating at the start (0-0)
Inter Miami are controlling the ball during the opening minutes of the match, though we have yet to see a shot on goal from either team.
5'- Goal disallowed for Inter Miami! (0-0)
Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of the match, but following the assist from Berterame, the Argentine was found to be in an offside position.
GAME ON!
The game between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami is underway!
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Players are on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field. Everything is ready for the start of the match!
TQL Stadium gives Inter Miami good memories
The last time Inter Miami visited TQL Stadium, they walked away with a massive victory that secured their place in the Eastern Conference Final. In that high-stakes encounter, the Herons crushed Cincinnati 4-0 in a masterclass performance, where goals from Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti and a brace from Tadeo Allende gave Miami the win.
Both teams doing warm up activities
Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at TQL Stadium!
Inter Miami lineup confirmed!
Miami's starting XI: St. Clair; Fray, Lujan, Silva, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi; Berterame, Suarez.
Lionel Messi coming off a spectacular night in Toronto
Lionel Messi was the star in Inter Miami's 4-2 win vs Toronto FC, scoring one goal and giving two assists. Whit those numbers, Messi broke Sebastian Giovinco’s record to become the fastest player in league history to reach 100 direct goal contributions in the MLS regular season. While Giovinco needed 95 games to achieve this feat, the Argentine only needed just 65 regular-season appearances.
Today's referees
Alexis Da Silva has been appointed to officiate the clash between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami. He will be joined on the field by Andrew Bigelow and Diego Blas, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Alexis Da Silva (USA)
Assistant Referee 1: Andrew Bigelow (USA)
Assistant Referee 2: Diego Blas (USA)
Fourth official: Marcos DeOliveira (USA)
VAR: Armando Villarreal (USA)
Kickoff time and where to watch
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami will get underway at TQL Stadium at 7:30 PM (ET).
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, bringing his expertise in soccer, NBA, and tennis to deliver original content while providing live coverage of important events.