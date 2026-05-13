FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Evander gives his team the lead! (3-2) Matchday 13 of the 2026 MLS

FC Cincinnati face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Matchday 13 of the 2026 MLS season. Stay tuned here for minute-by-minute updates of this massive encounter!

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are playing against FC Cincinnati on Matchday 13 of the 2026 MLS season. The Herons are in search of three vital points on the road to keep pace with the Eastern Conference leaders, Nashville SC.

Despite the fact that they have yet to secure a victory at their brand-new home, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, Inter Miami have proven to be a force on the road. The squad has been remarkably efficient away from South Florida, winning six of its eight matches played outside of Miami so far this season.

However, it faces a formidable task against a Cincinnati side that is historically strong in front of its home fans. So far this season, FCC have been nearly impenetrable at TQL Stadium, having lost only one match at home across all competitions.