Video: Kylian Mbappe whistled by Real Madrid fans in LaLiga game vs Real Oviedo

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench against Real Oviedo in LaLiga and was met with whistles from Real Madrid fans upon his entrance.

Kylian Mbappe returned to action for Real Madrid after missing the last two matches, coming off the bench to replace Gonzalo Garcia in the LaLiga clash against Real Oviedo. However, his return to the pitch was a tumultuous one; as he stepped onto the field to join the match, he was greeted by loud whistling from his own fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The fans’ frustration reportedly stems from his recent off-field controversy. While the French striker was sidelined and recovering from injury, he took a leisure trip to Italy with his girlfriend.

This decision was heavily condemned by Real Madrid supporters, who even launched an online petition to gather signatures demanding that the club part ways with the French forward.

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